Managing Logs

Need help getting logs from your Tembo Instances? This guide can help.

Loki

Tembo uses Loki for logs. Tembo grants users access to the Loki API. Users must include an Authorization header, which is a Tembo Cloud token (see authentication), and a header X-Scope-OrgID, which should be set to the Tembo Organization ID (for more information, see Loki docs on multi-tenancy here).

Examples

API

Here is an example script that calls the Tembo Loki API to stream all logs for one instance:

# Your Tembo Org ID ORG_ID = "****" # Your Tembo Instance ID INSTANCE_ID = "****" # Your Tembo Cloud token TOKEN = "****" # Loki LogQL query, selecting by instance ID QUERY = "{tembo_instance_id= \" ${ INSTANCE_ID } \" }" URL_ENCODED_QUERY = $( echo -n " $QUERY " | jq -sRr @uri) # Websocat is like curl, but for websocket endpoints websocat "wss://api.data-1.use1.tembo.io/loki/api/v1/tail?query= $URL_ENCODED_QUERY " \ -H "X-Scope-OrgID: ${ ORG_ID }" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ TOKEN }"

There are other endpoints available. Please review the Loki API documentation for more details.

Grafana

To connect your Grafana server to Tembo’s logging server, add a new data source.