Find in Settings > Postgres Settings

The Tembo Cloud UI does not show an exhaustive list of parameters. If you wish to tune a parameter that is not in the form, you can add a custom entry at the bottom. If the value has an associated unit, please include it in the format <number><unit> e.g. 1GB or 128KB .

For a full list of configuration options, please visit this website.

Please enter the desired configurations by selecting values in the UI, or at the bottom by adding custom configurations.

Tembo allows you to set any configuration, other than a specific deny-list of configurations Tembo Cloud controls. Please ensure the configuration value you’re setting is valid, with a valid value and unit specified.

Setting Postgres Configuration Values via the Tembo Cloud API

Generate an API token for communicating with your Tembo instance. Navigate to https://cloud.tembo.io/generate-jwt and follow the instructions to generate a token. Set the following environment variables: export TEMBO_TOKEN =< your token> export TEMBO_ORG =< your organization i d > export TEMBO_INST =< your instance i d > Patch your existing Tembo instance with new configuration values using the Tembo Cloud Platform API:

curl -X 'PATCH' \ "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/ $TEMBO_ORG /instances/ $TEMBO_INST " \ -H "accept: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TEMBO_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "postgres_configs": [ { "name": "max_connections", "value": "500" }, { "name": "log_connections", "value": "on" }, { "name": "log_disconnections", "value": "on" } ] }'

Confirming Configuration Values are Applied

You can confirm that your configuration values are applied by connecting to your Postgres instance and running SHOW <configuration-name> :