Goodbye Database Sprawl,

Hello Postgres.

confetti1 confetti7 confetti8 confetti10 confetti2 confetti5 confetti9 confetti12 confetti6 confetti13 confetti14

Instantaneous Backend

Auto Api

Auto API Endpoint

Use on any Stack

Build any workload on Postgres

Deploy on our cloud or yours

Spatial Data Processing

Vector Store

Local Search & Recommendations

Built on GIS Stack

Columnar Big Data

Vector Store

Analytics Data Warehouse

Built on Data Warehouse Stack

Ship faster with a lower TCO

Deploy sidecar apps & services

Vector Embeddings

Vector Store

Vector Search & RAG

Built on Vector Stack

High volume message processing

Vector Store

Real-time Notifications

Built on Message Queue Stack

200+ Stacks & Extensions

BUILT TO SCALE

Build any application on Postgres, the everything database

Try Free

100% Postgres,

the most beloved database on earth

Try Free
Github

35+

Years Active Development

5M+

Instances Deployed

1000+

Community Extensions

Ranking

#1

Developer Choice Database

Three elephants Three elephants
confetti1 confetti6 confetti7 confetti8 confetti10 confetti1 confetti12 confetti14

Packed with 200+ Extensions

pg_vector

Admin Pack

postgresml

postgresml

pg_cron

pg_cron

AdminPack

Admin Pack

PGMQ

pgmq

pg_vectorize

Admin Pack

argm

Argm

pg_stat_statements

Admin Pack

autoinc

Autoinc

aggs_for_vecs

Aggs_for_vecs

bloom

Bloom

bool_plperl

bool_plperl

pg_vector

Admin Pack

postgresml

Admin Pack

amcheck

Amcheck

pg_vectorize

Pg_vectorize
Try Free

Why Tembo?

Reduce Sprawl

Consolidate your data stack without cost or lock-in worries.

Fully Extensible

200+ extensions and counting means Tembo can be whatever you need it to be.

External App Support

You’re not limited to just extensions—we also enable a growing library of extensions that can be deployed alongside your instance.

Developer Friendly

Intuitive interface lets you build data services like you build applications.

Postgres, not "Postgres-Compatible"

If you can do it on Postgres, you can do it on Tembo.

One Vendor, Fully Managed

A zero-headache, end-to-end data service right from day one. We give you solutions, not just tools.

Open Source

We’re committed to helping build the future of Postgres.

Develop Locally, Unleash Anywhere

Develop and deploy your application in a local environment, and easily run it on the cloud.

Use-case Optimized

Stacks are pre-made, customized “flavors” of Postgres + extensions designed for common application needs.

Join The Herd

Try Free
Arrow

Join the team