A connection pooler is a tool used to manage database connections that sits between your application and Postgres instance. Because of the way Postgres handles connections, the server may encounter resource constraint issues when managing a few thousand connections. Using a pooler can alleviate these issues by using actual Postgres connections only when necessary, allowing for easier handling of thousands of connections at a lower cost.

This document will guide you through the process of enabling and configuring connection pooling on Tembo Cloud.

Enabling and Configuring Connection Pooling via the Tembo Cloud API

Generate an API token for communicating with your Tembo instance. Navigate to https://cloud.tembo.io/generate-jwt and follow the instructions to generate a token. Set the following environment variables: export TEMBO_TOKEN =< your token> export TEMBO_ORG =< your organization i d > export TEMBO_INST =< your instance i d > Patch your existing Tembo instance with connection pooler settings using the Tembo Cloud Platform API:

curl -X 'PATCH' \ "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/ $TEMBO_ORG /instances/ $TEMBO_INST " \ -H "accept: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TEMBO_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "connection_pooler": { "enabled": true, "pooler": { "parameters": { "max_client_conn": "50", "default_pool_size": "5000" }, "poolMode": "transaction" } } }'

Connect to your Tembo Instance’s Connection Pooler

Fetch the connection pooler hostname from the Tembo Cloud API and set it as an environment variable: export POOLER_HOST = $( curl -X 'GET' \ "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/ $TEMBO_ORG /instances/ $TEMBO_INST " \ -H "accept: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TEMBO_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ | jq -r ' .connection_info.pooler_host' ) Connect to the connection pooler using psql : psql "postgresql://<user>:<password>@ $POOLER_HOST :5432?sslmode=require"

Connection Pooling via the Tembo Cloud UI

Enable and Configure your Tembo Instance’s Connection Pooler

Log in to the Tembo Cloud UI and select the “Database” tab in the navigation bar. In the “Settings” view, you can enable/disable connection pooling and tune a set of parameters.

Connect to your Tembo Instance’s Connection Pooler

On the Home page of Tembo Cloud UI, find the “Show connection strings” button on the right side. This button opens a modal where you can find a psql connection string. If you have enabled connection pooling on your instance, there will also be a tab called “Connection Pooling” where you can find the complete connection string specifically for the connection pool.

Integrate a manually created Database to the Connection Pooler

If you manually create a database and wish to integrate it with the connection pooler you will need to follow these instructions and run the following queries from inside your instance.

For each new database you will need to grant permission for cnpg_pooler_pgbouncer to connect to it:

GRANT CONNECT ON DATABASE { database name here } TO cnpg_pooler_pgbouncer;

Then connect in each new database and create the authentication function inside each of the application databases: