Apps Overview

Postgres is renowned for its extensibility, and we’re excited to leverage Kubernetes to take it a step further by introducing modular, containerized applications!

These Tembo-hosted Apps can be understood as software that lives next to and interacts with your Postgres database. More specifically, an App is a Kubernetes resource specification that is managed by the Tembo Operator. Within the YAML instructions, you can find the App specifications, which might include, but aren’t limited to the:

Container image

Trunk-powered extension installations

Postgres configurations

In addition to those already provided, you have the power to create your own Apps and take your project to new heights.

Available Apps