Apps Overview

Postgres is renowned for its extensibility, and we’re excited to leverage Kubernetes to take it a step further by introducing modular, containerized applications!
These Tembo-hosted Apps can be understood as software that lives next to and interacts with your Postgres database. More specifically, an App is a Kubernetes resource specification that is managed by the Tembo Operator. Within the YAML instructions, you can find the App specifications, which might include, but aren’t limited to the:
- Container image
- Trunk-powered extension installations
- Postgres configurations
In addition to those already provided, you have the power to create your own Apps and take your project to new heights.
Available Apps
|App
|Summary
|Connection pooler
|Application-to-Postgres connection management.
|REST API
|HTTP interface to your Postgres database.
|GraphQL
|Query language for APIs.
|pganalyze
|Advanced metrics.
|Embeddings
|Text-to-embeddings API.
|Custom
|User-defined Apps.