Apps Overview

Postgres is renowned for its extensibility, and we’re excited to leverage Kubernetes to take it a step further by introducing modular, containerized applications!

These Tembo-hosted Apps can be understood as software that lives next to and interacts with your Postgres database. More specifically, an App is a Kubernetes resource specification that is managed by the Tembo Operator. Within the YAML instructions, you can find the App specifications, which might include, but aren’t limited to the:

  • Container image
  • Trunk-powered extension installations
  • Postgres configurations

In addition to those already provided, you have the power to create your own Apps and take your project to new heights.

Available Apps

AppSummary
Connection poolerApplication-to-Postgres connection management.
REST APIHTTP interface to your Postgres database.
GraphQLQuery language for APIs.
pganalyzeAdvanced metrics.
EmbeddingsText-to-embeddings API.
CustomUser-defined Apps.

Next

chevron right arrow

Connection pooler

Apps

What's next?

Elephant logo Try Tembo Cloud for free
Github cat logo Star us on Github
Youtube play button logo Subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Github cat logo Subscribe to the RSS feed
X logo Follow us on X
Mastodon logo Follow us on Mastodon
Slack logo Join our Community Slack
Edit page on github logo Edit this page on Github