Tembo supports highly available (HA) deployments of Postgres in Tembo Cloud. Click the HA toggle on when creating or updating an instance to enable this feature. When using the API directly, configure replicas to 2.

How is High Availability configured in Tembo?

When the HA option is enabled on a Tembo Instance, a standby server (replica) with the same compute, storage, and extensions is deployed. The standby server is configured to use physical, asynchronous replication also known as streaming replication. The asynchronous option is selected for better performance and availability, while sacrificing some durability in the unlikely event of a disk failure.

Please read more about this in the Cloud Native Postgres Operator documentation here.

Failover

Tembo’s HA setup includes an automated processes for failover if the primary becomes unhealthy. Please read more about this in the Cloud Native Postgres Operator documentation here.