pganalyze helps you deliver consistent database performance and availability through intelligent tuning advisors and continuous database profiling. It provides Postgres configuration recommendations, helps identify slow queries, track query performance over time, and understands the overall health of your database.
Enabling pganalyze on Tembo Cloud
This App will run the pganalyze collector next to your Tembo instance. It is automatically configured with the recommended
logging and
auto_explain settings to provide you with seamless access to all of pganalyze’s features.
- Sign up for a free 14-day trial at https://app.pganalyze.com/users/sign_up, or sign in to your existing account at https://app.pganalyze.com/users/sign_in.
- Create a Collector API Key by navigating to the “Settings” page and clicking on the “API Keys” tab. Select “Collector API Key” and click on “Create API Key”.
- Copy the generated API key.
- Paste the API key in the “API Key” field on the pganalyze app activation page in Tembo Cloud and click on “Activate”.