pganalyze helps you deliver consistent database performance and availability through intelligent tuning advisors and continuous database profiling. It provides Postgres configuration recommendations, helps identify slow queries, track query performance over time, and understands the overall health of your database.

Enabling pganalyze on Tembo Cloud

This App will run the pganalyze collector next to your Tembo instance. It is automatically configured with the recommended logging and auto_explain settings to provide you with seamless access to all of pganalyze’s features.