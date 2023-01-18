Tembo's Blog
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
How Tembo Cloud stores Prometheus metrics data in PostgreSQL
6 min read
May 22, 2024
Samay Sharma
CTO
Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL
6 min read
May 20, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Operationalizing Vector Databases on Postgres
7 min read
Apr 15, 2024
Ian Stanton
Founding Engineer
Advanced PostgreSQL Metrics and Insights on Tembo Cloud with pganalyze
5 min read
Apr 3, 2024
David E. Wheeler
Principal Architect
What’s Happening on the PGXN v2 Project
4 min read
Apr 3, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Building a Managed Postgres Service in Rust: Part 1
8 min read
Mar 27, 2024
Vinícius Miguel
Software Engineer
Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16
2 min read
Mar 15, 2024
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem
3 min read
Mar 8, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Build a question-answer bot natively using Postgres extensions
5 min read
Mar 5, 2024
David E. Wheeler
Principal Architect
The Jobs to be Done by the Ideal Postgres Extension Ecosystem
6 min read
Feb 21, 2024
Evan Stanton
Software Engineer
MongoDB capabilities on Postgres with Managed FerretDB on Tembo Cloud
5 min read
Feb 15, 2024
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Benchmarking PostgreSQL connection poolers: PgBouncer, PgCat and Supavisor
10 min read
Feb 13, 2024
Evan Stanton
Software Engineer
Simpler Geospatial Workloads on Postgres: An Elephant of a Story
8 min read
Feb 8, 2024
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Pgvector vs Lantern part 2 - The one with parallel indexes
3 min read
Feb 5, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer
6 min read
Feb 2, 2024
David E. Wheeler
Principal Architect
Presentation: Introduction to the PGXN Architecture
2 min read
Feb 1, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres
9 min read
Jan 25, 2024
Samay Sharma
CTO
PGXN creator David Wheeler joins Tembo to strengthen PostgreSQL extension ecosystem
4 min read
Jan 22, 2024
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Build your ML Ops platform on Postgres with Tembo ML
7 min read
Jan 18, 2024
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Benchmarking Postgres Vector Search approaches: Pgvector vs Lantern
6 min read
Jan 17, 2024
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Announcing Tembo Cloud GA
3 min read
Jan 10, 2024
Darren Baldwin
Engineer
OLTP on Postgres: 3 Ways the Tembo OLTP Stack Makes Things Simple
3 min read
Jan 5, 2024
Darren Baldwin
Engineer
Secure Embeddings in Postgres without the OpenAI Risk
4 min read
Jan 3, 2024
Jay Kothari
Software Engineering Intern
Introducing prometheus_fdw: Seamless Monitoring in Postgres
3 min read
Dec 22, 2023
Darren Baldwin
Engineer
One-Click RESTful APIs in Postgres
3 min read
Dec 21, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Introducing pg_vectorize: Vector Search in 60 Seconds on Postgres
5 min read
Dec 18, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
The Modern Data Stack is a Mess
3 min read
Dec 14, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Over 30k messages per second on Postgres with Tembo Message Queue Stack
7 min read
Dec 6, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 10: Tim Sehn
25 min read
Dec 1, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 9: Bertrand Drouvot
25 min read
Nov 17, 2023
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Vector Indexes in Postgres using pgvector: IVFFlat vs HNSW
10 min read
Nov 14, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 8: Philippe Noël
31 min read
Nov 10, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
PGMQ: Lightweight Message Queue on Postgres with No Background Worker
6 min read
Nov 7, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres Ep. 7: Burak Yucesoy
24 min read
Nov 3, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Application Services: Helping Postgres Do More, Faster
5 min read
Nov 1, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 6: Regina Obe and Paul Ramsey
29 min read
Oct 31, 2023
Ian Stanton
Founding Engineer
Tembo Operator: A Rust-based Kubernetes Operator for Postgres
7 min read
Oct 25, 2023
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Anonymized dump of your Postgres data
3 min read
Oct 24, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 5: Alexander Korotkov
23 min read
Oct 23, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 4: Pavlo Golub
16 min read
Oct 21, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 3: Eric Ridge
18 min read
Oct 20, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 2: Adam Hendel
18 min read
Oct 19, 2023
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Unleashing the power of vector embeddings with PostgreSQL
8 min read
Oct 18, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Hacking Postgres Ep. 1: Marco Slot
25 min read
Oct 16, 2023
Adarsh Shah
Tembonaut
Introducing Terraform Provider for Tembo
3 min read
Oct 10, 2023
Jay Kothari
Software Engineering Intern
Unlocking value from your Clerk User Management platform with Postgres
5 min read
Oct 3, 2023
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Version History and Lifecycle Policies for Postgres Tables
17 min read
Sep 29, 2023
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Anatomy of a Postgres extension written in Rust: pgmq
11 min read
Sep 28, 2023
Samay Sharma
CTO
Postgres 16: The exciting and the unnoticed
9 min read
Sep 20, 2023
Steven Miller
Founding Engineer
Enter the matrix: the four types of Postgres extensions
12 min read
Sep 14, 2023
Samay Sharma
CTO
Tembo Stacks: Making Postgres the Everything Database
5 min read
Sep 6, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Optimizing Postgres's Autovacuum for High-Churn Tables
10 min read
Aug 31, 2023
Binidxaba
Community contributor
Using pgmq with Python
5 min read
Aug 24, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Introducing pg_later: Asynchronous Queries for Postgres, Inspired by Snowflake
4 min read
Aug 16, 2023
Adam Hendel
Founding Engineer
Introducing PGMQ: Simple Message Queues built on Postgres
5 min read
Aug 3, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Tembo Manifesto
6 min read
Jul 5, 2023
Ry Walker
Founder/CEO
Introducing Tembo
2 min read
