Create an instance

Create an instance by selecting the Create Instance button.

create-instance-button

When creating an instance, first you will select a Stack.

select-a-stack

After selecting your Stack, you will configure your instance for deployment.

configure-instance

Select from the available options to deploy your Tembo instance. For production use cases, it is recommended to deploy with High Availability enabled and Spot disabled.

Review the pricing on the right side of the screen in the pricing summary window. Click between hourly and monthy summaries using the tabs in in the top of the window.

Click Deploy Now to deploy your Tembo instance.

After your instance is done deploying, you can connect to your Tembo Cloud instance using your connection string.

Next

chevron right arrow

Connect to Postgres

Configuration and management

What's next?

Elephant logo Try Tembo Cloud for free
Github cat logo Star us on Github
Youtube play button logo Subscribe to our Youtube Channel
Github cat logo Subscribe to the RSS feed
X logo Follow us on X
Mastodon logo Follow us on Mastodon
Slack logo Join our Community Slack
Edit page on github logo Edit this page on Github