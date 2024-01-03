Tembo Cloud Billing

You only use what you need, so you should only pay for what you need.
Our usage-based model is designed to scale with your growth, offering both hobby (free) and production (paid) instances.
Billing Structure
Usage-Based Model: We bill you for production instances based on three primary resources: CPU, memory, and storage.
- Hobby Instances: Enjoy free usage with limited resources - perfect for development and testing.
- Production Instances: Charged based on resource consumption. Find detailed costs in the below table.
Note: You can install and enable as many extensions and apps as you like in both hobby and production instances.
Pricing Details
|Resource
|Cost per Hour
|Cost per Month
|1 vCPU
|$0.07391
|$53.95
|1Gi Memory
|$0.00549
|$4.01
|1Gi Storage
|$0.0002
|$0.146
-
High Availability (HA): Enabling HA for your instances doubles the resources allocated for redundancy, effectively doubling the cost. HA ensures higher uptime and reliability, particularly beneficial for critical applications.
-
Users: You can add as many users as is needed to your organization without additional costs.
Billing Cycle and Charges
- No Immediate Upfront Charges: Changes in compute resources are billed at the start of the next billing cycle based on the previous period’s resource hours.
- Multiple Instances: All instances are aggregated into one invoice, broken down by instance.
- 14-Day Free Trial: New production instances come with a 14-day free trial (or up to $300 usage).
Monitoring and Managing Your Billing
- Usage and Invoices: Check your usage and view draft invoices on the Usage page in your profile.