The embeddings API allows you to generate embeddings from your text. It is similar in functionality to OpenAI’s embeddings API, except it is hosted privately and is powered by HuggingFace. Every Tembo instance gets its own service, and all data passed to the Tembo embeddings API is not retained by this service.

You can call the embeddings app directly from your Postgres instance by using the pg_vectorize extension. The embedding service supports all of the HuggingFace sentence-transformers. Simply replace model_name with the sentence-transformer of your choice.

select * from vectorize . transform_embeddings ( input => 'the quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog' , model_name => 'paraphrase-MiniLM-L6-v2' ); { 0 . 5988337993621826 , - 0 . 12069590389728546 , .... - 0 . 11859191209077836 }

One of the most common use cases for embeddings is to perform vector similarity search on your data. In this guide we will walk through using all-MiniLM-L12-v2 as an alternative to OpenAI’s embeddings API to perform vector similarity search on text data in your Postgres instance.

Enabling embeddings on Tembo Cloud

Via UI

You can enable the embeddings app on your Tembo Cloud instance by navigating to “Apps”, then “Embeddings”. Click “Activate” to enable the embeddings app. This runs a container next to your Tembo Postgres instance that is pre-configured to communicate with Postgres.

Via API

You can also enable the embeddings app by using the Tembo Platform API. First, you will need to generate an API token so that you can communicate with the Tembo platform API. Navigate to cloud.tembo.io/generate-jwt and follow the instructions to generate a token. Alternatively, you can follow the instructions here.

Set your Tembo token as an environment variable, along with your organization id and the Tembo instance id. Fetch the TEMBO_DATA_DOMAIN from the “Host” parameter of your Tembo instance.

export TEMBO_TOKEN =< your token> export TEMBO_ORG =< your organization i d > export TEMBO_INST_ID =< your instance i d > export TEMBO_INST_NAME =< your instance nam e > export TEMBO_DATA_DOMAIN =< you Tembo domai n >

Patch your existing Tembo instance using the Tembo Cloud Platform API to enable the embeddings API. We’ll set the the configurations to None so that the defaults are assigned.

Python:

import requests TEMBO_ORG = os.environ[ "TEMBO_ORG" ] TEMBO_INST = os.environ[ "TEMBO_INST" ] TEMBO_TOKEN = os.environ[ "TEMBO_TOKEN" ] resp = requests.patch( url = f "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/ {TEMBO_ORG} /instances/ {TEMBO_INST} " , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer {TEMBO_TOKEN} " }, json = { "app_services" : [ { "embeddings" : None }, // default configuration ] } )

Curl:

curl -X PATCH \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ TEMBO_TOKEN }" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"app_services": [{"embeddings": null}]}' \ "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/${ TEMBO_ORG }/instances/${ TEMBO_INST }"

Using the embeddings API for vector similarity search

Connect to your Tembo Postgres instance.

psql postgres:// $yourUser : $yourPassword @ ${TEMBO_DATA_DOMAIN} :5432/postgres

If you already have a table, you can start with that. You could also start with an example dataset, which is what we will use for this example.

CREATE TABLE products ( LIKE vectorize . example_products INCLUDING ALL); INSERT INTO products SELECT * FROM vectorize . example_products ;

Initialize a table for automated vector search

We need to specify a job_name . There can be more than one job per table, but generally people will have just one job. However, it must be unique. Specify the table name and the primary_key for the table that you want to search.

The columns parameter specifies the exact columns within that table that you want to search. In our example, we’ll search the product_name and description columns. The transformer parameter specifies the transformer model that you want to use (for now, we only support all_MiniLM_L12_v2 for privately hosted open source models).

The schedule parameter specifies how often you want to update the embeddings. In our example, we’ll update the embeddings every minute.

SELECT vectorize . table ( job_name => 'product_search' , "table" => 'products' , primary_key => 'product_id' , columns => ARRAY ['product_name', 'description'], transformer => 'all_MiniLM_L12_v2' , schedule => '* * * * *' );

We can start the initial load of embeddings immediately by running the following command:

SELECT vectorize . job_execute ( 'product_search' );

Or we can simply wait for the cron job to complete.

Search the table with raw text

To search that table’s job, use the same job_name that we specified in the previous step.

Provide a raw text search query , and specify which num_results you want to receive from the request.

Finally, specify the num_results to return. This amounts to effectively a limit statement.

vectorize.search will automatically use the same embedding model that was used during the vectorize.table call.

SELECT * FROM vectorize . search ( job_name => 'product_search' , query => 'accessories for mobile devices' , return_columns => ARRAY ['product_id', 'product_name'], num_results => 3 );

search_results ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ {"product_id": 13, "product_name": "Phone Charger", "similarity_score": 0.8564774308489237} {"product_id": 24, "product_name": "Tablet Holder", "similarity_score": 0.8295404213393001} {"product_id": 4, "product_name": "Bluetooth Speaker", "similarity_score": 0.8248579643539758}

Using the embeddings API directly

The embeddings service can also be used directly via your Tembo instance’s API. For example, to generate embeddings for a single sentence, use the following as a reference.

Export your Tembo host domain into an environment variable.

export TEMBO_DATA_DOMAIN = org-yourOrg-inst-yourInst.prd.data-1.use1.tembo.io

Python:

import requests TEMBO_TOKEN = os.environ[ "TEMBO_TOKEN" ] TEMBO_DATA_DOMAIN = os.environ[ "TEMBO_DATA_DOMAIN" ] resp = requests.post( url = f "https:// {TEMBO_DATA_DOMAIN} /embeddings/v1/embeddings" , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer {TEMBO_TOKEN} " }, json = { "input" : [ "I enjoy taking long walks along the beach with my dog." , "I enjoy playing video games." ], "model" : "all-MiniLM-L12-v2" } )

Curl: