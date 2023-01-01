Find in Settings > Network Settings

Configure custom domains that are in your Postgres connection URLs.

Design

Tembo uses Server Name Indication (SNI) for routing encrypted TLS traffic into the correct instance. To allow for custom branding, Tembo provides an option for users to configure additional domain names that will be respected by SNI routing. The user must configure DNS on their domain to route requests to Tembo.

No two instances can share the same domain name

Configuring a custom domain

In this example, our instance is called custom-brand-check , and we are in the organization steven2 . First, we confirm that we have access to this instance.

psql 'postgresql://postgres:*****@org-steven2-inst-custom-brand-check.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432' psql (15.3 (Homebrew)) SSL connection (protocol: TLSv1.3, cipher: TLS_AES_256_GCM_SHA384, compression: off) Type "help" for help. postgres=#

We want to add an alternate domain name steven.tembo-development.com , so that we can connect to our instance with a connection string like this postgresql://postgres:*****@steven.tembo-development.com:5432 .

Configure TXT record

Configure a TXT record on the custom domain name prefixed by _tembo. For example, _tembo.steven.tembo-development.com

The value should be the organization ID of the instance For example, org_2T7FJA0DpaNBnELVLU1IS4XzZG0 .



Confirming a TXT record is present:

# dig -t txt _tembo.steven.tembo-development.com ; <<>> DiG 9.10.6 <<>> -t txt _tembo.steven.tembo-development.com ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 27369 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 1, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1 ;; OPT PSEUDOSECTION: ; EDNS: version: 0, flags:; udp: 512 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;_tembo.steven.tembo-development.com. IN TXT ;; ANSWER SECTION: _tembo.steven.tembo-development.com. 300 IN TXT "org_2T7FJA0DpaNBnELVLU1IS4XzZG0" ;; Query time: 51 msec ;; SERVER: 8.8.8.8#53(8.8.8.8) ;; WHEN: Mon Sep 11 16:04:42 EDT 2023 ;; MSG SIZE rcvd: 108

Configure CNAME record

Next, we configure a CNAME record so that when clients perform DNS resolution on steven.tembo-development.com , they are directed to Tembo Cloud.

Add a CNAME record on the domain name, with the value cloud.data-1.use1.tembo.io This assumes your database is in data-1.use1



Confirming a CNAME record is present:

$ dig -t cname steven.tembo-development.com ; <<>> DiG 9.10.6 <<>> -t cname steven.tembo-development.com ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 65291 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 1, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1 ;; OPT PSEUDOSECTION: ; EDNS: version: 0, flags:; udp: 512 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;steven.tembo-development.com. IN CNAME ;; ANSWER SECTION: steven.tembo-development.com. 300 IN CNAME cloud.data-1.use1.tembo.io. ;; Query time: 49 msec ;; SERVER: 8.8.8.8#53(8.8.8.8) ;; WHEN: Mon Sep 11 16:08:37 EDT 2023 ;; MSG SIZE rcvd: 97

Also, if you try to connect now, the DNS resolution should direct to Tembo Cloud, but you should get disconnected because there is no SNI configuration yet.

psql 'postgresql://postgres:****@steven.tembo-development.com:5432' psql: error: connection to server at "steven.tembo-development.com" (23.23.245.52), port 5432 failed: SSL SYSCALL error: Undefined error: 0

Configure custom domain in Tembo Cloud

Configure your instance in Tembo Cloud to use this custom domain name.

For example, using the API:

ORG_ID = 'org_2T7FJA0DpaNBnELVLU1IS4XzZG0' INST_ID = 'inst_1694461015944_UYCow2_0' JWT = '****' curl -X 'PATCH' \ "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/${ ORG_ID }/instances/${ INST_ID }" \ -H 'accept: application/json' \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ JWT }" \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "extra_domains_rw": ["steven.tembo-development.com"] }'

Connect to instance with custom domain

Now, connecting to the instance is possible with the custom domain. Just substitute your domain into the connection string.