Tembo Cloud Trial Account

A Tembo Cloud trial account lets developers evaluate a highly available Postgres deployment and Tembo’s full range of powerful features for 14 days, at no cost and with no contractual obligation. No payment information is required to get started.

Getting Started

You can sign up for a free trial using this form on our Tembo website.

When you sign up for a trial account, you select your CPU and RAM, which affect how quickly you exhaust your $300 credit balance. The balance of your $300 credits decreases as you consume compute resources, storage, and features. You can track your remaining balance at any time.

The trial continues for 14 days from the date you signed up or until the $300 credit balance is depleted, whichever comes first. At any time during the trial, you can convert to a paid account by entering your credit card information.

At the end of the trial, the account is suspended and downgraded to a hobby account. To reactivate a suspended trial account, you must enter a credit card, which converts it to a paid account.

Converting to a Paid Account

A credit card can be added to a trial account at any time to convert it to a paid account.

If a credit card is added during the 14-day trial period, the trial account converts to a paid account without ending the trial period. During the remainder of the trial period, you can continue using your free credits until the balance is exhausted. Unused balances expire when the trial period ends.

For pricing details, see the pricing page.

FAQs

What do I get with my free trial?

You’ll receive $300 of credits to use over 14 days.

I signed up for a trial account but have not received my activation email. What should I do?

After sign-up, it may take a few minutes to send your activation email. Please check your spam folder if it doesn’t arrive in your inbox. Otherwise, please contact support@tembo.io and provide the contact name/email you used to sign up.