API Authentication

To explore the Tembo Cloud API, visit our API documentation.

Create a personal access token

After logging in to Tembo Cloud, navigate here: https://cloud.tembo.io/generate-jwt

Test an API request

Then, you can use this token in API requests to Tembo Cloud, for example:

export TOKEN = '******' curl "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/instances/schema" \ -H "authorization: Bearer ${ TOKEN }"