API Authentication

To explore the Tembo Cloud API, visit our API documentation.

Create a personal access token

After logging in to Tembo Cloud, navigate here: https://cloud.tembo.io/generate-jwt

Test an API request

Then, you can use this token in API requests to Tembo Cloud, for example:

export TOKEN='******'

curl "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/instances/schema" \
  -H "authorization: Bearer ${TOKEN}"

Next

chevron right arrow

Docs

Home

Edit this page on Github Github cat logo
Github cat logo X logo Slack logo Youtube play button logo