API Authentication

To explore the Tembo Cloud API, visit our API documentation.
Create a personal access token
After logging in to Tembo Cloud, navigate here: https://cloud.tembo.io/generate-jwt
Test an API request
Then, you can use this token in API requests to Tembo Cloud, for example:
export TOKEN='******'
curl "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/instances/schema" \
-H "authorization: Bearer ${TOKEN}"
- You can try the Tembo Cloud API using this token in our Interactive API documentation by clicking the “Authorize” button.