Backup and restore

Backups are always enabled on Tembo Cloud instances.

Find Restore in Instance dashboard > Restore from backup

Technology

Tembo performs Postgres backups and Write-Ahead Log (WAL) archiving using Barman, powered by the Cloud Native Postgres Operator (CNPG).

Backups are saved to Amazon S3.

Retention policies

The retention policy for Barman is configured to 30 days

The retention policy for AWS S3 is set to 40 days

AWS S3 object versioning is enabled, and the retention policy for non-current versions is 30 days

WAL archiving

Tembo sets archive_timeout to 5 minutes, ensuring that WAL files are closed and archived to S3 at least every five minutes, providing a deterministic time-based value for your Recovery Point Objective (RPO).

Restore

Tembo Cloud supports Point-In-Time Recovery (PITR) to a new Tembo Instance for all running Instances.

To restore a running instance, navigate to Instance dashboard > Restore from backup.

Restore via API

For information on authenticating to the API, please see the Tembo Cloud API authentication guide.

TEMBO_TOKEN =< your token> TEMBO_ORG =< your organization i d > TEMBO_INST_RESTORE_FROM =< your instance i d > TEMBO_INST_RESTORE_TO =< your new instance nam e > # Example, recover to five minutes ago TEMBO_RECOVERY_TIME = $( date -u +'%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ' -d '-5 minutes') curl -X 'POST' \ "https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/ $TEMBO_ORG /restore" \ -H "accept: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TEMBO_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d @- << EOF { "instance_name": " $TEMBO_INST_RESTORE_TO ", "restore": { "instance_id": " $TEMBO_INST_RESTORE_FROM ", "recovery_target_time": " $TEMBO_RECOVERY_TIME " } } EOF

If recovery_target_time is omitted, then it will restore to the current time.

For more information, please see the Tembo Cloud Platform API documentation.