Backup and restore

Backups are always enabled on Tembo Cloud instances.
Find Restore in Instance dashboard > Restore from backup
Technology
Tembo performs Postgres backups and Write-Ahead Log (WAL) archiving using Barman, powered by the Cloud Native Postgres Operator (CNPG).
Backups are saved to Amazon S3.
Retention policies
- The retention policy for Barman is configured to 30 days
- The retention policy for AWS S3 is set to 40 days
- AWS S3 object versioning is enabled, and the retention policy for non-current versions is 30 days
WAL archiving
Tembo sets
archive_timeout to 5 minutes, ensuring that WAL files are closed and archived to S3 at least every five minutes, providing a deterministic time-based value for your Recovery Point Objective (RPO).
Restore
Tembo Cloud supports Point-In-Time Recovery (PITR) to a new Tembo Instance for all running Instances.
To restore a running instance, navigate to Instance dashboard > Restore from backup.
Restore via API
For information on authenticating to the API, please see the Tembo Cloud API authentication guide.
TEMBO_TOKEN=<your token>
TEMBO_ORG=<your organization id>
TEMBO_INST_RESTORE_FROM=<your instance id>
TEMBO_INST_RESTORE_TO=<your new instance name>
# Example, recover to five minutes ago
TEMBO_RECOVERY_TIME=$(date -u +'%Y-%m-%dT%H:%M:%SZ' -d '-5 minutes')
curl -X 'POST' \
"https://api.tembo.io/api/v1/orgs/$TEMBO_ORG/restore" \
-H "accept: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TEMBO_TOKEN" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d @- <<EOF
{
"instance_name": "$TEMBO_INST_RESTORE_TO",
"restore": {
"instance_id": "$TEMBO_INST_RESTORE_FROM",
"recovery_target_time": "$TEMBO_RECOVERY_TIME"
}
}
EOF
If
recovery_target_time is omitted, then it will restore to the current time.
For more information, please see the Tembo Cloud Platform API documentation.