Tembo’s Pricing
Start for Free, No credit card required.
Pay for what you use. One simple price. No complex algorithms.
HobbyFor personal projects and simple applications. Free
- 200+ Extensions
- 10+ Stacks
- Unlimited Databases
- 0.25 vCPU & 1 GB Memory
- 5 GB Storage
- Unlimited Reads/Writes
ProductionFor production applications and high traffic.
- 200+ Extensions
- All Stacks
- Unlimited Databases
- Up to 32 vCPU
- Up to 500 GB Storage
- Unlimited Reads/Writes
- High Availability
- 99.95% SLA
- Apps
Self HostedFor critical workloads and robust security. Custom Contact Us
- Private Data Plane
- Private Networking
- Dedicated Technical Support
- Advanced Enterprise Security
- All features included in Production tier
Plans comparison
|App support
|200+ extensions
|Point in time recovery
|Monitoring & Alerting
|High Availability
|Scale up storage
|Instance Re-sizing
|Uptime SLA
|99.95% with HA
|
Platform
|Hobby
|Production
|Self Hosted
|Hobby Tier Instances
|3
|Unlimited
|Unlimited
|Log Retention
|30 Days
|30 Days
|Unlimited
|Access Control
|Owner, User
|Owner, User
|RBAC
|SSO
|Hobby Tier Instances
|Unlimited
|Log Retention
|30 Days
|Access Control
|Owner, User
|SSO
|Community Support
|Email Support
|Support SLA
|Onboarding Support
|Dedicated Customer Engineer
I like that Tembo databases are deployed with backups and HA settings, simplified deployment and self-service models with the Tembo control plane so I can avoid enterprise ticketing delays, and enjoy an ecosystem of Stacks.
You'd love @tembo_io
Maaahn...so excited for @tembo_io🔥💯
OMG!! @tembo_io is so cool 🔥 My admiration and respect towards @PostgreSQL quadrupled.
Tembo is the only player who thinks about multi-tenant use cases at the core of the platform rather than an add-on. Combined with the simple flexibility of stacks, it's quickly growing as a share of our total database usage.
Tembo makes trying and using Postgres extensions easy, which has unlocked a world of possibilities with regards to the kinds of problems Postgres can solve for you.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I be billed?
Our Production plan charges based on usage. You will receive your involve at the end of each month.
Is the Hobby Tier free forever? What sort of workloads can I run on it?
The Hobby Tier is free forever. The purpose of the Hobby Tier is to prototype a side-project and to try out different stacks and extensions on Tembo Cloud. We recommend using it for hobby projects but not for production workloads.
Are annual plans available?
Yes, we do provide annual plans which offer a significant discount over the list price. Please reach out to brad@tembo.io to learn more.
Do you have plans specifically for early-stage startups?
Yes! please visit our Tembo for Startups site (https://tembo.io/for-startups/) and follow instructions. We offer up to 50% off for the first year, and ongoing discounts for startups who are part of a Partner Organization in our Partner network.
Can Tembo be hosted on my own infrastructure?
Yes, you can self-host our Kubernetes Operator present at https://github.com/tembo-io/tembo/tree/main/tembo-operator or get in touch with brad@tembo.io to explore our private data plane offering.