purple elephant green elephant

Tembo’s Pricing

Start for Free, No credit card required.
Pay for what you use. One simple price. No complex algorithms.

Hobby

For personal projects and simple applications. Free
  • check mark 200+ Extensions
  • check mark 10+ Stacks
  • check mark Unlimited Databases
  • check mark 0.25 vCPU & 1 GB Memory
  • check mark 5 GB Storage
  • check mark Unlimited Reads/Writes

Production

For production applications and high traffic.
35/month
  • check mark 200+ Extensions
  • check mark All Stacks
  • check mark Unlimited Databases
  • check mark Up to 32 vCPU
  • check mark Up to 500 GB Storage
  • check mark Unlimited Reads/Writes
  • check mark High Availability
  • check mark 99.95% SLA
  • check mark Apps

Self Hosted

For critical workloads and robust security. Custom Contact Us
  • check mark Private Data Plane
  • check mark Private Networking
  • check mark Dedicated Technical Support
  • check mark Advanced Enterprise Security
  • check mark All features included in Production tier

Plans comparison colorful arrow

message queue symbol General
App supportcheck symbol meaning "included"
200+ extensionscheck symbol meaning "included"
Point in time recoverycheck symbol meaning "included"
Monitoring & Alertingcheck symbol meaning "included"
High Availabilitycheck symbol meaning "included"
Scale up storagecheck symbol meaning "included"
Instance Re-sizingcheck symbol meaning "included"
Uptime SLA99.95% with HA
globe and pencil icon
Included Custom Domains
globe and pencil icon
Included Connection Pooling
globe and pencil icon
Included Point in time recovery
globe and pencil icon
Included IP Allow Listing
clipboard symbol Platform
Hobby Tier InstancesUnlimited
Log Retention30 Days
Access ControlOwner, User
SSOcheck symbol meaning "included"
globe and pencil icon
Included Apps Support
globe and pencil icon
Included REST Endpoint
globe and pencil icon
Included Read Replicas
globe and pencil icon
Included High Availability
telephone symbol Support
Community Supportcheck symbol meaning "included"
Email Supportcheck symbol meaning "included"
Support SLAcheck symbol meaning "included"
Onboarding Supportx symbol meaning "not included"
Dedicated Customer Engineerx symbol meaning "not included"
quotation mark

I like that Tembo databases are deployed with backups and HA settings, simplified deployment and self-service models with the Tembo control plane so I can avoid enterprise ticketing delays, and enjoy an ecosystem of Stacks.

P&G logo
AnonymousDirector of Engineering, P&G
quotation mark

You'd love @tembo_io

logo
Dev AgrawalDeveloper Advocate
quotation mark

Maaahn...so excited for @tembo_io🔥💯

logo
Twitter UserMachine Learning Engineer
quotation mark

OMG!! @tembo_io is so cool 🔥 My admiration and respect towards @PostgreSQL quadrupled.

undefined logo
Twitter User
quotation mark

Tembo is the only player who thinks about multi-tenant use cases at the core of the platform rather than an add-on. Combined with the simple flexibility of stacks, it's quickly growing as a share of our total database usage.

Goldsky logo
Hemanth SoniGrowth & Partnerships Lead, Goldsky
quotation mark

Tembo makes trying and using Postgres extensions easy, which has unlocked a world of possibilities with regards to the kinds of problems Postgres can solve for you.

Arch logo
EngineerEngineer, Arch

Frequently Asked Questions

  • When will I be billed?

    Our Production plan charges based on usage. You will receive your involve at the end of each month.

  • Is the Hobby Tier free forever? What sort of workloads can I run on it?

    The Hobby Tier is free forever. The purpose of the Hobby Tier is to prototype a side-project and to try out different stacks and extensions on Tembo Cloud. We recommend using it for hobby projects but not for production workloads.

  • Are annual plans available?

    Yes, we do provide annual plans which offer a significant discount over the list price. Please reach out to brad@tembo.io to learn more.

  • Do you have plans specifically for early-stage startups?

    Yes! please visit our Tembo for Startups site (https://tembo.io/for-startups/) and follow instructions. We offer up to 50% off for the first year, and ongoing discounts for startups who are part of a Partner Organization in our Partner network.

  • Can Tembo be hosted on my own infrastructure?

    Yes, you can self-host our Kubernetes Operator present at https://github.com/tembo-io/tembo/tree/main/tembo-operator or get in touch with brad@tembo.io to explore our private data plane offering.

Join The Herd

Try Free
Arrow

Join the team