Connecting to Postgres with C-sharp

In this tutorial, we have provided a thorough, step-by-step guide for creating a connection to a PostgreSQL database using C#. We will utilize the Npgsql package for establishing a connection to the Postgres database.

Let’s gets started

Step 1 - Install the Npgsql library in your project. You can install it via .NET command line-interface by running this command in the terminal

dotnet add package Npgsql

Npgsql is an open source ADO.NET Data Provider for PostgreSQL, it allows C# programs to connect to the PostgreSQL database server. To learn more about Npgsql, take a look at its official documentation.

Step 2 - Create a connection string that includes all the necessary credentials required to setup a connection with Postgres database.

This connection string includes credentials - port number, server address, database name, username, and password.

string connectionString = "Host=my_host; Port=port_number; Database=database_name; User Id=username; Password=password;";

Do replace the my_host , port_number , database_name , username , and password parameters with the respective credentials of your database.

Step 3 - Initialize the NpgsqlConnection class in your project to setup a connection to the Postgres database. You will also need to use the connection string you have created.

using NpgsqlConnection connection = new NpgsqlConnection(connectionString); connection.Open();

You can also use the using block as a wrapper to make sure that the connection is properly closed when the program exits the using block.

Step 4 - Execute the desired SQL query using the NpgsqlCommand class.

using NpgsqlCommand cmd = new NpgsqlCommand(“SELECT * FROM customers", connection); using NpgsqlDataReader reader = cmd.ExecuteReader(); while (reader.Read()) { // Use the fetched results }

Here’s the complete code to connect to a Postgres database with C#:

using Npgsql; using System; class Program { static void Main() { string connectionString = "Host=my_host;Port=port_number;Database=database_name;User Id=username;Password=password;"; using NpgsqlConnection connection = new NpgsqlConnection(connectionString); connection.Open(); using NpgsqlCommand cmd = new NpgsqlCommand(“SELECT * FROM customers”, connection); using NpgsqlDataReader reader = cmd.ExecuteReader(); while (reader.Read()) { Console.WriteLine(reader["column_name"]); // Use the fetched results } } }

In this example, we have demonstrated how you can read the data, but you can also perform other operations - DML statements like Insert, Update, and DDL statements like Create Table.

Insert

using NpgsqlCommand cmd = new NpgsqlCommand("INSERT INTO table_name (column1, column2) VALUES (value1, value2)", connection); cmd.Parameters.AddWithValue("value1", "xyz"); cmd.Parameters.AddWithValue("value2", 123); int rowsAffected = cmd.ExecuteNonQuery();

Update

using NpgsqlCommand cmd = new NpgsqlCommand("UPDATE table_name SET column1 = new_value WHERE column2 = condition", connection); cmd.Parameters.AddWithValue("new_value", "new_data"); cmd.Parameters.AddWithValue("condition", "some_condition"); int rowsAffected = cmd.ExecuteNonQuery();

Create Table

using NpgsqlCommand cmd = new NpgsqlCommand("CREATE TABLE table_name (column1 data_type, column2 data_type, column3 data_typet)", connection); cmd.ExecuteNonQuery();

You can simply copy and paste this code snippet to integrate in your project. Just make sure to replace the variables with the database credentials.

Conclusion

In this guide, we discussed the step-by-step process to connect to the Postgres database with C#.

