How to Copy and Move Data Between PostgreSQL Instances Hosted at Different Hosts

Step-by-Step Guide

Preparation: Ensure you have administrative access to both PostgreSQL instances.

Install PostgreSQL tools on your local machine if not already present. This includes pg_dump and pg_restore . Exporting Data from the Source Instance: Use pg_dump to create a backup of your database: pg_dump - h [source_host] - p [source_port] - U [source_username] - d [source_database] - F c - b - v - f "[backup_file].dump"

to create a backup of your database: Replace [source_host] , [source_port] , [source_username] , [source_database] , and [backup_file] with your source instance details and desired backup file name. Transferring the Backup File: Securely transfer the .dump file to the host where the target PostgreSQL instance resides. Importing Data into the Target Instance: Use pg_restore to load the backup into the target database: pg_restore - h [target_host] - p [target_port] - U [target_username] - d [target_database] - v "[backup_file].dump"

to load the backup into the target database: Replace [target_host] , [target_port] , [target_username] , [target_database] , and [backup_file] with your target instance details. Verification: Verify the data integrity and completeness in the target database.

For detailed instructions and troubleshooting, refer to the Tembo documentation on Data Migration.

Best Practices and Recommendations

Backup Verification : Always verify the integrity of the backup file before proceeding.

: Always verify the integrity of the backup file before proceeding. Network Security : Ensure secure network channels (like VPNs or SSH tunnels) during data transfer.

: Ensure secure network channels (like VPNs or SSH tunnels) during data transfer. Performance Tuning : For large databases, consider tuning parameters like maintenance_work_mem and wal_buffers during import/export for faster operations.

: For large databases, consider tuning parameters like and during import/export for faster operations. Monitoring : Monitor the process for any errors or warnings in the PostgreSQL logs.

: Monitor the process for any errors or warnings in the PostgreSQL logs. Downtime Planning: Be aware of the potential downtime during migration and plan accordingly.

Moving Data Between Databases Within the Same PostgreSQL Instance

Step-by-Step Guide

Preparation: Ensure you have administrative access to the PostgreSQL instance.

Confirm the names of the source and target databases. Exporting Data from the Source Database: Use pg_dump to create a backup of the source database: pg_dump - U [username] - d [source_database] - F c - b - v - f "[backup_file].dump"

to create a backup of the source database: Replace [username] , [source_database] , and [backup_file] with appropriate values. Importing Data into the Target Database: Use pg_restore to load the backup into the target database: pg_restore - U [username] - d [target_database] - v "[backup_file].dump"

to load the backup into the target database: Replace [username] , [target_database] , and [backup_file] with relevant details. Verification: Verify the transferred data in the target database.

Best Practices and Recommendations

Data Consistency : Ensure that the target database schema is compatible with the source data.

: Ensure that the target database schema is compatible with the source data. Testing : Test the data transfer process in a staging environment before applying to production.

: Test the data transfer process in a staging environment before applying to production. Transaction Management : Use transactions where possible to maintain atomicity.

: Use transactions where possible to maintain atomicity. Cleanup : After successful migration, consider cleaning up any redundant data in the source database.

: After successful migration, consider cleaning up any redundant data in the source database. Security: Ensure proper roles and permissions are set in the target database to maintain data security.

Following these steps and adhering to the best practices should provide a smooth experience in moving data between PostgreSQL instances and databases.