How to Copy and Move Data Between PostgreSQL Instances Hosted at Different Hosts

Step-by-Step Guide
-
Preparation:
- Ensure you have administrative access to both PostgreSQL instances.
- Install PostgreSQL tools on your local machine if not already present. This includes
pg_dumpand
pg_restore.
-
Exporting Data from the Source Instance:
- Use
pg_dumpto create a backup of your database:
pg_dump -h [source_host] -p [source_port] -U [source_username] -d [source_database] -F c -b -v -f "[backup_file].dump"
- Replace
[source_host],
[source_port],
[source_username],
[source_database], and
[backup_file]with your source instance details and desired backup file name.
- Use
-
Transferring the Backup File:
- Securely transfer the
.dumpfile to the host where the target PostgreSQL instance resides.
- Securely transfer the
-
Importing Data into the Target Instance:
- Use
pg_restoreto load the backup into the target database:
pg_restore -h [target_host] -p [target_port] -U [target_username] -d [target_database] -v "[backup_file].dump"
- Replace
[target_host],
[target_port],
[target_username],
[target_database], and
[backup_file]with your target instance details.
- Use
-
Verification:
- Verify the data integrity and completeness in the target database.
For detailed instructions and troubleshooting, refer to the Tembo documentation on Data Migration.
Best Practices and Recommendations
- Backup Verification: Always verify the integrity of the backup file before proceeding.
- Network Security: Ensure secure network channels (like VPNs or SSH tunnels) during data transfer.
- Performance Tuning: For large databases, consider tuning parameters like
maintenance_work_memand
wal_buffersduring import/export for faster operations.
- Monitoring: Monitor the process for any errors or warnings in the PostgreSQL logs.
- Downtime Planning: Be aware of the potential downtime during migration and plan accordingly.
Moving Data Between Databases Within the Same PostgreSQL Instance
Step-by-Step Guide
-
Preparation:
- Ensure you have administrative access to the PostgreSQL instance.
- Confirm the names of the source and target databases.
-
Exporting Data from the Source Database:
- Use
pg_dumpto create a backup of the source database:
pg_dump -U [username] -d [source_database] -F c -b -v -f "[backup_file].dump"
- Replace
[username],
[source_database], and
[backup_file]with appropriate values.
- Use
-
Importing Data into the Target Database:
- Use
pg_restoreto load the backup into the target database:
pg_restore -U [username] -d [target_database] -v "[backup_file].dump"
- Replace
[username],
[target_database], and
[backup_file]with relevant details.
- Use
-
Verification:
- Verify the transferred data in the target database.
Best Practices and Recommendations
- Data Consistency: Ensure that the target database schema is compatible with the source data.
- Testing: Test the data transfer process in a staging environment before applying to production.
- Transaction Management: Use transactions where possible to maintain atomicity.
- Cleanup: After successful migration, consider cleaning up any redundant data in the source database.
- Security: Ensure proper roles and permissions are set in the target database to maintain data security.
Following these steps and adhering to the best practices should provide a smooth experience in moving data between PostgreSQL instances and databases.