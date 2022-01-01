How to load census data into Postgres with ogr2ogr

Census data reflects the demographic, social, economic, and housing characteristics of a population. It is useful for guiding public policy decisions, allocating government funds, planning for educational needs, infrastructure development, and healthcare services.

This guide will walk through the steps to download TIGER census data, load it into Postgres with ogr2ogr , and confirm functionality using the postgis_tiger_geocoder extension.

Download ogr2ogr

The easiest way to install ogr2ogr is to download and install GDAL (Geospatial Data Abstraction Library); an open source library maintained by OSGeo. PostGIS recognizes ogr2ogr as a valid loading method, which can be explored within the PostGIS official training material.

Follow the instructions to install the GDAL library, which includes ogr2ogr :

MacOS brew install gdal

Linux sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install gdal-bin

For Windows and others, please refer to the official GDAL download page.

Prepare the Postgres database

Once you have the connection string, psql into Postgres and enable the postgis_tiger_geocoder extension:

CREATE EXTENSION postgis_tiger_geocoder CASCADE;

While not necessary prior to running the script, running the following will allow you to see the soon-to-be generated tables:

SET search_path TO "$user" , public, tiger, tiger_data;

The above command is ephemeral and will need to be run each time you connect to the database. If you’d like to allow this to persist across sessions, you can alter the database via the following:

ALTER DATABASE your_database_name SET search_path TO "$user" , public, tiger, tiger_data;

Obtain and load census data

While there are many ways to acquire census data, one good source is the United States Census Bureau.

Their database for census and survey mapping is called TIGER (Topologically Integrated Geographic Encoding and Referencing system), and the directory for the 2022 TIGER/Line shapefiles, organized first by file type, then by FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards)-categorized states, can be found here.

Census-loading scripts

PostGIS internals allow users to generate scripts for loading census data. We’ve adapted these scripts to allow for single-state, multi-state, and all state loading capabilities.

Up front, it’s important to emphasize that the nation_script_load.sh file must be run first. Once completed, it no longer needs to be run again. Meaning, if your goal is to load census data from a single state, and then to load multiple states at a later time, you can skip the nation_script_load.sh file for the second load of multiple states.

The multistate_load.sh file, however, needs to be run every time you would like to load state-specific data.

nation_script_load.sh #!/bin/bash # Set directory and tool variables TMPDIR = "./tiger_tmp" UNZIPTOOL = unzip WGETTOOL = $( which wget) OGR2OGR = $( which ogr2ogr) export PGPORT = 5432 export PGHOST = "<your-host>" export PGUSER = "postgres" export PGPASSWORD = "<your-password>" export PGDATABASE = "postgres" PSQL = $( which psql) # Ensure the temp directory is clear mkdir -p ${TMPDIR} rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * # Download and process state data echo "Downloading state data..." ${WGETTOOL} -N https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/STATE/tl_2022_us_state.zip --directory-prefix=${TMPDIR} unzip -o ${TMPDIR} /tl_2022_us_state.zip -d ${TMPDIR} echo "Processing state data..." ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS tiger_data.state_all(CONSTRAINT pk_state_all PRIMARY KEY (statefp), CONSTRAINT uidx_state_all_stusps UNIQUE (stusps), CONSTRAINT uidx_state_all_gid UNIQUE (gid)) INHERITS (tiger.state);" ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG: "dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nln tiger_staging.state -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=NO -a_srs EPSG:4269 -s_srs EPSG:4269 ${TMPDIR}/tl_2022_us_state.shp ${PSQL} -c "SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('state'), lower('state_all'));" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS tiger_data_state_all_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.state_all USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "VACUUM ANALYZE tiger_data.state_all" # Download and process county data echo "Downloading county data..." ${WGETTOOL} -N https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/COUNTY/tl_2022_us_county.zip --directory-prefix=${TMPDIR} unzip -o ${TMPDIR} /tl_2022_us_county.zip -d ${TMPDIR} echo "Processing county data..." if [ -f "${ TMPDIR }/tl_2022_us_county.shp" ]; then echo "Shapefile is present, proceeding with database operations..." ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS tiger_data.county_all (CONSTRAINT pk_tiger_data_county_all PRIMARY KEY (cntyidfp), CONSTRAINT uidx_tiger_data_county_all_gid UNIQUE (gid)) INHERITS (tiger.county);" ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG:"dbname= $PGDATABASE host= $PGHOST port= $PGPORT user= $PGUSER password= $PGPASSWORD " -nln tiger_staging.county -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=NO -a_srs EPSG:4269 -s_srs EPSG:4269 "${ TMPDIR }/tl_2022_us_county.shp" ${PSQL} -c "INSERT INTO tiger_data.county_all SELECT * FROM tiger_staging.county ON CONFLICT DO NOTHING;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX IF NOT EXISTS tiger_data_county_all_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.county_all USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "VACUUM ANALYZE tiger_data.county_all" else echo "ERROR: Shapefile not found after extraction: ${ TMPDIR }/tl_2022_us_county.shp" fi

multistate_load.sh #!/bin/bash TMPDIR = "./tiger_tmp" UNZIPTOOL = unzip WGETTOOL = $( which wget) OGR2OGR = $( which ogr2ogr) export PGPORT = 5432 export PGHOST = "<your-host>" export PGUSER = "postgres" export PGPASSWORD = "<your-password>" export PGDATABASE = "postgres" PSQL = $( which psql) # Function to convert state abbreviation to FIPS code state_to_fips () { case " $1 " in AL) echo "01" ;; # Alabama AK) echo "02" ;; # Alaska AZ) echo "04" ;; # Arizona AR) echo "05" ;; # Arkansas CA) echo "06" ;; # California CO) echo "08" ;; # Colorado CT) echo "09" ;; # Connecticut DE) echo "10" ;; # Delaware DC) echo "11" ;; # District of Columbia FL) echo "12" ;; # Florida GA) echo "13" ;; # Georgia HI) echo "15" ;; # Hawaii ID) echo "16" ;; # Idaho IL) echo "17" ;; # Illinois IN) echo "18" ;; # Indiana IA) echo "19" ;; # Iowa KS) echo "20" ;; # Kansas KY) echo "21" ;; # Kentucky LA) echo "22" ;; # Louisiana ME) echo "23" ;; # Maine MD) echo "24" ;; # Maryland MA) echo "25" ;; # Massachusetts MI) echo "26" ;; # Michigan MN) echo "27" ;; # Minnesota MS) echo "28" ;; # Mississippi MO) echo "29" ;; # Missouri MT) echo "30" ;; # Montana NE) echo "31" ;; # Nebraska NV) echo "32" ;; # Nevada NH) echo "33" ;; # New Hampshire NJ) echo "34" ;; # New Jersey NM) echo "35" ;; # New Mexico NY) echo "36" ;; # New York NC) echo "37" ;; # North Carolina ND) echo "38" ;; # North Dakota OH) echo "39" ;; # Ohio OK) echo "40" ;; # Oklahoma OR) echo "41" ;; # Oregon PA) echo "42" ;; # Pennsylvania RI) echo "44" ;; # Rhode Island SC) echo "45" ;; # South Carolina SD) echo "46" ;; # South Dakota TN) echo "47" ;; # Tennessee TX) echo "48" ;; # Texas UT) echo "49" ;; # Utah VT) echo "50" ;; # Vermont VA) echo "51" ;; # Virginia WA) echo "53" ;; # Washington WV) echo "54" ;; # West Virginia WI) echo "55" ;; # Wisconsin WY) echo "56" ;; # Wyoming AS) echo "60" ;; # American Samoa GU) echo "66" ;; # Guam MP) echo "69" ;; # Northern Mariana Islands PR) echo "72" ;; # Puerto Rico VI) echo "78" ;; # U.S. Virgin Islands ALL) echo "All" ;; # Special case to select all states * ) echo "Unknown" ;; esac } # Check for at least one argument if [ $# -lt 1 ]; then echo "Usage: $0 <State Abbreviation(s)> or ALL" exit 1 fi # Loop over all arguments for STATE_ABBR in " $@ " do if [ " $STATE_ABBR " = "ALL" ]; then # Handle the ALL keyword for EACH_STATE in AL AK AZ AR CA CO CT DE DC FL GA HI ID IL IN IA KS KY LA ME MD MA MI MN MS MO MT NE NV NH NJ NM NY NC ND OH OK OR PA RI SC SD TN TX UT VT VA WA WV WI WY AS GU MP PR VI do STATE_FIPS = $( state_to_fips " $EACH_STATE ") echo " $EACH_STATE : $STATE_FIPS " done else STATE_FIPS = $( state_to_fips " $STATE_ABBR ") if [ " $STATE_FIPS " = "Unknown" ]; then echo "Invalid or unsupported state abbreviation: $STATE_ABBR " else echo " $STATE_ABBR : $STATE_FIPS " fi fi done cd ${TMPDIR %/* } wget https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/PLACE/tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _place.zip --mirror --reject=html cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/PLACE rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_2022_${STATE_FIPS} * _place.zip; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_place(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_place PRIMARY KEY (plcidfp) ) INHERITS(tiger.place);" ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG:"dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nln tiger_staging. ${STATE_ABBR} _place -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=NO -a_srs "EPSG:4269" -s_srs "EPSG:4269" tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _place.shp ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_staging.${ STATE_ABBR }_place RENAME geoid TO plcidfp;SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_place'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_place')); ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_place ADD CONSTRAINT uidx_${ STATE_ABBR }_place_gid UNIQUE (gid);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_${ STATE_ABBR }_place_soundex_name ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_place USING btree (soundex(name));" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_place_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_place USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_place ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" cd ${TMPDIR %/* } wget https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/COUSUB/tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _cousub.zip --mirror --reject=html cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/COUSUB rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_2022_${STATE_FIPS} * _cousub.zip ; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub PRIMARY KEY (cosbidfp), CONSTRAINT uidx_${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub_gid UNIQUE (gid)) INHERITS(tiger.cousub);" ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG:"dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nln tiger_staging. ${STATE_ABBR} _cousub -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=NO -a_srs "EPSG:4269" -s_srs "EPSG:4269" tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _cousub.shp ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_staging.${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub RENAME geoid TO cosbidfp;SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub')); ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub_countyfp ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_cousub USING btree(countyfp);" cd ${TMPDIR %/* } wget https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/TRACT/tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _tract.zip --mirror --reject=html cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/TRACT rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_2022_${STATE_FIPS} * _tract.zip ; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_tract(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_tract PRIMARY KEY (tract_id) ) INHERITS(tiger.tract); " ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG:"dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nln tiger_staging. ${STATE_ABBR} _tract -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=NO -a_srs "EPSG:4269" -s_srs "EPSG:4269" tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _tract.shp ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_staging.${ STATE_ABBR }_tract RENAME geoid TO tract_id; SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_tract'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_tract')); " ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_tract_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_tract USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "VACUUM ANALYZE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_tract;" ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_tract ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" cd ${TMPDIR %/* } wget https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/TABBLOCK20/tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _tabblock20.zip --mirror --reject=html cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/TABBLOCK20 rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_2022_${STATE_FIPS} * _tabblock20.zip ; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_tabblock20(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_tabblock20 PRIMARY KEY (geoid)) INHERITS(tiger.tabblock20);" ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG:"dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nln tiger_staging. ${STATE_ABBR} _tabblock20 -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=NO -a_srs "EPSG:4269" -s_srs "EPSG:4269" tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _tabblock20.shp ${PSQL} -c "SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_tabblock20'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_tabblock20')); " ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_tabblock20 ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_tabblock20_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_tabblock20 USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "vacuum analyze tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_tabblock20;" cd ${TMPDIR %/* } wget https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/BG/tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _bg.zip --mirror --reject=html cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/BG rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_2022_${STATE_FIPS} * _bg.zip ; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_bg(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_bg PRIMARY KEY (bg_id)) INHERITS(tiger.bg);" ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG:"dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nln tiger_staging. ${STATE_ABBR} _bg -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=NO -a_srs "EPSG:4269" -s_srs "EPSG:4269" tl_2022_ ${STATE_FIPS} _bg.shp ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_staging.${ STATE_ABBR }_bg RENAME geoid TO bg_id; SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_bg'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_bg')); " ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_bg ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_bg_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_bg USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "vacuum analyze tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_bg;" cd ${TMPDIR %/* } # Use curl to fetch the directory listing, grep to filter it, and cut to extract filenames curl -s https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/FACES/ | grep 'tl_2022_' ${STATE_FIPS} '[^"]*_faces.zip' | grep -o 'href="[^"]*"' | cut -d '"' -f 2 > files_to_download.txt # Download each file listed while IFS = read -r file ; do wget --mirror "https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/FACES/ $file " done < files_to_download.txt cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/FACES/ rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_ * _${STATE_FIPS} * _faces * .zip ; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_faces(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_faces PRIMARY KEY (gid)) INHERITS(tiger.faces);" for z in * faces * .shp; do ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG: "dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=no -nln tiger_staging.${STATE_ABBR}_faces $z; ${PSQL} -c "SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_faces'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_faces'));" done ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_faces_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_faces USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_faces_tfid ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_faces USING btree (tfid);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_faces_countyfp ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_faces USING btree (countyfp);" ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_faces ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "vacuum analyze tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_faces;" cd ${TMPDIR %/* } # Use curl to fetch the directory listing, grep to filter it, and cut to extract filenames curl -s https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/FEATNAMES/ | grep 'tl_2022_' ${STATE_FIPS} '[^"]*_featnames.zip' | grep -o 'href="[^"]*"' | cut -d '"' -f 2 > files_to_download.txt # Download each file listed while IFS = read -r file ; do wget --mirror "https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/FEATNAMES/ $file " done < files_to_download.txt cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/FEATNAMES/ rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_ * _${STATE_FIPS} * _featnames * .zip ; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames PRIMARY KEY (gid)) INHERITS(tiger.featnames);ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames ALTER COLUMN statefp SET DEFAULT '${ STATE_FIPS }';" for z in * featnames * .dbf; do ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG: "dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=no -nln tiger_staging.${STATE_ABBR}_featnames $z; ${PSQL} -c "SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames'));" done ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames_snd_name ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames USING btree (soundex(name));" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames_lname ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames USING btree (lower(name));" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames_tlid_statefp ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames USING btree (tlid,statefp);" ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "vacuum analyze tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_featnames;" cd ${TMPDIR %/* } # Use curl to fetch the directory listing, grep to filter it, and cut to extract filenames curl -s https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/EDGES/ | grep 'tl_2022_' ${STATE_FIPS} '[^"]*_edges.zip' | grep -o 'href="[^"]*"' | cut -d '"' -f 2 > files_to_download.txt # Download each file listed while IFS = read -r file ; do wget --mirror "https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/EDGES/ $file " done < files_to_download.txt cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/EDGES/ rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_ * _${STATE_FIPS} * _edges * .zip ; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_edges PRIMARY KEY (gid)) INHERITS(tiger.edges);" for z in * edges * .shp; do ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG: "dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=no -nln tiger_staging.${STATE_ABBR}_edges $z; ${PSQL} -c "SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_edges'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_edges'));" done ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_edges_tlid ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges USING btree (tlid);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_edgestfidr ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges USING btree (tfidr);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_edges_tfidl ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges USING btree (tfidl);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_edges_countyfp ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges USING btree (countyfp);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_edges_the_geom_gist ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges USING gist(the_geom);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_edges_zipl ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges USING btree (zipl);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state_loc(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state_loc PRIMARY KEY(zip,stusps,place)) INHERITS(tiger.zip_state_loc);" ${PSQL} -c "INSERT INTO tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state_loc(zip,stusps,statefp,place) SELECT DISTINCT e.zipl, '${ STATE_ABBR }', '${ STATE_FIPS }', p.name FROM tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges AS e INNER JOIN tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_faces AS f ON (e.tfidl = f.tfid OR e.tfidr = f.tfid) INNER JOIN tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_place As p ON(f.statefp = p.statefp AND f.placefp = p.placefp ) WHERE e.zipl IS NOT NULL;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state_loc_place ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state_loc USING btree(soundex(place));" ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state_loc ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "vacuum analyze tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges;" ${PSQL} -c "vacuum analyze tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state_loc;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_lookup_base(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state_loc_city PRIMARY KEY(zip,state, county, city, statefp)) INHERITS(tiger.zip_lookup_base);" ${PSQL} -c "INSERT INTO tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_lookup_base(zip,state,county,city, statefp) SELECT DISTINCT e.zipl, '${ STATE_ABBR }', c.name,p.name,'${ STATE_FIPS }' FROM tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_edges AS e INNER JOIN tiger.county As c ON (e.countyfp = c.countyfp AND e.statefp = c.statefp AND e.statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }') INNER JOIN tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_faces AS f ON (e.tfidl = f.tfid OR e.tfidr = f.tfid) INNER JOIN tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_place As p ON(f.statefp = p.statefp AND f.placefp = p.placefp ) WHERE e.zipl IS NOT NULL;" ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_lookup_base ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_lookup_base_citysnd ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_lookup_base USING btree(soundex(city));" cd ${TMPDIR %/* } # Use curl to fetch the directory listing, grep to filter it, and cut to extract filenames curl -s https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/ADDR/ | grep 'tl_2022_' ${STATE_FIPS} '[^"]*_addr.zip' | grep -o 'href="[^"]*"' | cut -d '"' -f 2 > files_to_download.txt # Download each file listed while IFS = read -r file ; do wget --mirror "https://www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/ADDR/ $file " done < files_to_download.txt cd ${TMPDIR %/* } /www2.census.gov/geo/tiger/TIGER2022/ADDR/ rm -f ${TMPDIR} / * . * ${PSQL} -c "DROP SCHEMA IF EXISTS tiger_staging CASCADE;" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE SCHEMA tiger_staging;" for z in tl_ * _${STATE_FIPS} * _addr * .zip ; do $UNZIPTOOL -o -d $TMPDIR $z; done cd $TMPDIR; ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_addr(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_addr PRIMARY KEY (gid)) INHERITS(tiger.addr);ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_addr ALTER COLUMN statefp SET DEFAULT '${ STATE_FIPS }';" for z in * addr * .dbf; do ${OGR2OGR} -f "PostgreSQL" PG:"dbname=${ PGDATABASE } host=${ PGHOST } port=${ PGPORT } user=${ PGUSER } password=${ PGPASSWORD }" -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom -lco FID=gid -lco PRECISION=no -nln tiger_staging. ${STATE_ABBR} _addr $z; ${PSQL} -c "SELECT loader_load_staged_data(lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_addr'), lower('${ STATE_ABBR }_addr'));" done ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_addr ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_addr_least_address ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_addr USING btree (least_hn(fromhn,tohn) );" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_addr_tlid_statefp ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_addr USING btree (tlid, statefp);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE INDEX idx_tiger_data_${ STATE_ABBR }_addr_zip ON tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_addr USING btree (zip);" ${PSQL} -c "CREATE TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state(CONSTRAINT pk_${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state PRIMARY KEY(zip,stusps)) INHERITS(tiger.zip_state); " ${PSQL} -c "INSERT INTO tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state(zip,stusps,statefp) SELECT DISTINCT zip, '${ STATE_ABBR }', '${ STATE_FIPS }' FROM tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_addr WHERE zip is not null;" ${PSQL} -c "ALTER TABLE tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_zip_state ADD CONSTRAINT chk_statefp CHECK (statefp = '${ STATE_FIPS }');" ${PSQL} -c "vacuum analyze tiger_data.${ STATE_ABBR }_addr;"

The following example loads nation and state-specific data (in this case Massachusetts) into Postgres. Loading multiple states is also possible by providing additional state abbreviations as arguments, or ALL for all states.

:bulb: Note that the nation_script_load.sh file must be run once prior to the multistate_load.sh file. Upon completion, you can run the multistate_load.sh file as many times as you’d like to load data for different states.

sh nation_script_load.sh

sh multistate_load.sh MA

Script configuration

There are numerous flags that allow you to configure an ogr2ogr command, which are outlined in detail within the description section of the official documentation.

Below we’ve laid out a select few that we’ve included in the scripts.

Parameter Description -f "PostgreSQL" Specifies the format of the output data source, in this case, PostgreSQL. PG:"dbname=$PGDATABASE host=$PGHOST port=$PGPORT user=$PGUSER password=$PGPASSWORD" Connection string credentials. For you to define at the top of each script. -nln tiger_data.ma_tabblock Name of the new layer (table) to be created in the database. -nlt PROMOTE_TO_MULTI Shape files contain multi-part geometries, so this flag primes Postgres to use MultiPolygon instead of Polygon as the type. -lco GEOMETRY_NAME=the_geom Specifies the name of the geometry column in the new table. -lco FID=gid Designates the name of the FID (Feature ID) column in the new table. -lco PRECISION=no Disables the storage of geometry precision.

Test for functionality

If you haven’t already run the following in Postgres, please do so now:

CREATE EXTENSION postgis_tiger_geocoder CASCADE;

SET search_path TO "$user" , public, tiger, tiger_data;

If you’d like to allow this to persist across sessions, you can alter the database via the following:

ALTER DATABASE your_database_name SET search_path TO "$user" , public, tiger, tiger_data;

Query 1 - Sample data exploration

From the Massachusetts State House webpage, we see that it’s zip code is 02108. However, at the time of this guide, Google Maps shows the zip code as 02133.

Let’s run a simple query against the ma_addr table, while adjusting the zip code.

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM tiger_data . ma_addr WHERE zip = '02108' ;

count ------- 215 (1 row)

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM tiger_data . ma_addr WHERE zip = '02133' ;

count ------- 0 (1 row)

Query 2 - How many town/cities are in Massachusetts?

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM tiger_data . ma_place ;

count ------- 248 (1 row)

Query 3 - Geocode

SELECT pprint_addy(addy), st_astext(geomout),rating FROM geocode_intersection( 'Haverford St' , 'Germania St' , 'MA' , 'Boston' , '02130' , 1 );

pprint_addy | st_astext | rating -------------------------------------+----------------------------+-------- 3698 Haverford St, Boston, MA 02130 | POINT(-71.101375 42.31376) | 0 (1 row)

Query 4 - Reverse Geocode

SELECT pprint_addy( r . addy [1]) As st1, pprint_addy( r . addy [2]) As st2, pprint_addy( r . addy [3]) As st3, array_to_string( r . street , ',' ) As cross_streets FROM reverse_geocode(ST_GeomFromText( 'POINT(-71.057083 42.361145)' , 4269 ), true) As r;