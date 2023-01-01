Basic PostgreSQL Queries

In this guide, you’ll learn the fundamentals of writing SQL queries in PostgreSQL. SQL (Structured Query Language) is used to communicate with databases and retrieve, manipulate, and manage data. PostgreSQL, an open-source relational database management system, supports a wide range of SQL commands.

Prerequisites

Tembo PostgreSQL stack running.

Database Administration tool of your choice (such as DBeaver, pgAdmin, etc.) connected to Tembo Cloud PostgreSQL cluster.

Retrieving Data

The ‘SELECT’ statement is used to retrieve data from a table.

SELECT column1, column2 FROM table_name

Filtering Data

You can use the ‘WHERE’ clause to filter data based on specific conditions.

SELECT first_name, last_name FROM employees WHERE department = 'HR' ;

Another example:

SELECT * FROM orders WHERE order_date >= '2023-01-01' ;

Sorting Data

Use the ‘ORDER BY’ clause to sort the result.

SELECT product_name, unit_price FROM products ORDER BY unit_price DESC ;

Aggregating Data

Aggregate functions perform calculations on data values.

SELECT COUNT ( * ) AS total_orders FROM orders;

Joining Tables

Use ‘JOIN’ to combine data from multiple tables.

SELECT customers . customer_id , customers . first_name , orders . order_date FROM customers JOIN orders ON customers . customer_id = orders . customer_id ;

Grouping Data

The ‘GROUP BY’ clause groups rows that have the same values.

Updating Data

The ‘UPDATE’ statement modifies the existing records in a table

UPDATE products SET stock_quantity = stock_quantity - 10 WHERE product_id = 123 ;

Deleting Data

The ‘DELETE’ statement removes rows from a table.

DELETE FROM customers WHERE customer_id = 456 ;

Conclusion

This guide introduced you to basic SQL queries in PostgreSQL. You’ve learned how to retrieve, filter, sort, aggregate, and manipulate data using SQL commands. As you delve deeper, you’ll discover more advanced features and optimizations PostgreSQL has to offer.

Remember to practice writing SQL queries on your own database to reinforce your learning.