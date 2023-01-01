Basic PostgreSQL Queries

In this guide, you’ll learn the fundamentals of writing SQL queries in PostgreSQL. SQL (Structured Query Language) is used to communicate with databases and retrieve, manipulate, and manage data. PostgreSQL, an open-source relational database management system, supports a wide range of SQL commands.
Prerequisites
- Tembo PostgreSQL stack running.
- Database Administration tool of your choice (such as DBeaver, pgAdmin, etc.) connected to Tembo Cloud PostgreSQL cluster.
Retrieving Data
The ‘SELECT’ statement is used to retrieve data from a table.
SELECT column1, column2
FROM table_name
Filtering Data
You can use the ‘WHERE’ clause to filter data based on specific conditions.
SELECT first_name, last_name
FROM employees
WHERE department = 'HR';
Another example:
SELECT *
FROM orders
WHERE order_date >= '2023-01-01';
Sorting Data
Use the ‘ORDER BY’ clause to sort the result.
SELECT product_name, unit_price
FROM products
ORDER BY unit_price DESC;
Aggregating Data
Aggregate functions perform calculations on data values.
SELECT COUNT(*) AS total_orders
FROM orders;
Joining Tables
Use ‘JOIN’ to combine data from multiple tables.
SELECT customers.customer_id, customers.first_name, orders.order_date
FROM customers
JOIN orders ON customers.customer_id = orders.customer_id;
Grouping Data
The ‘GROUP BY’ clause groups rows that have the same values.
Updating Data
The ‘UPDATE’ statement modifies the existing records in a table
UPDATE products
SET stock_quantity = stock_quantity - 10
WHERE product_id = 123;
Deleting Data
The ‘DELETE’ statement removes rows from a table.
DELETE FROM customers
WHERE customer_id = 456;
Conclusion
This guide introduced you to basic SQL queries in PostgreSQL. You’ve learned how to retrieve, filter, sort, aggregate, and manipulate data using SQL commands. As you delve deeper, you’ll discover more advanced features and optimizations PostgreSQL has to offer.
Remember to practice writing SQL queries on your own database to reinforce your learning.