How to backup and restore a postgres database

Postgres comes with a variety of methods to backup and restore the state of your database. It is an essential task for database administrators to ensure data integrity and recover from data loss or system failures.
Suppose you are working on a company’s project and you do not want to lose any of the project’s data like user details, tables, etc; while simultaneously maintaining the security of data. In such a scenario, consistently backing up your database is critical. Let’s see how you can do this.
Creating a database backup
Using
pg_dump
The utility named
pg_dump allows the users to create a logical backup of a specific Postgres database. Execute the following command to export the contents of the database into a SQL text file:
pg_dump -U username -d database_name -f backup_file.sql
Make sure to replace the
username with your Postgres username and
database_name with the database name whose backup you want to create. You can also name the backup file however you like.
pg_dump extracts a particular Postgres database into a script file. It generates reliable backups, even when the database is in active use.
Check out their official documentation to learn more about it.
Using
pg_dumpall
Postgres comes with a
pg_dumpall command which allows the users to backup the whole PostgreSQL cluster. This cluster includes all the databases and roles stored in the Postgres server.
Execute the following
pg_dumpall command to export the data of the entire Postgres instance or cluster:
pg_dumpall -U username -f backup_file.sql
Make sure to replace the
username with your own Postgres’ username.
pg_dumpall extracts the entire Postgres database instance into a script file. It simply executes the
pg_dump command for each database.
To learn more about it, check their official documentation.
It generates the
backup_file.sql file which consists of all the necessary SQL commands to recreate the entire PostgreSQL cluster.
Just like
pg_dump,
pg_dumpall will also generate the
backup_file.sql file holding all the necessary SQL commands to recreate the database.
Using a Continuous Archiving Solution
There are several open source solutions for continuous archiving in Postgres. pgBackRest and Barman are a couple examples, which can be used to take backups of large and complex databases. These tools offer highly advanced backup and restore capabilities to enhance data protection and recovery strategies in PostgreSQL environments.
Do visit the official documentation of pgBackRest and Barman to learn more about them.
Restoring a database from a backup file
Using
pg_restore
Just like
pg_dump for exporting data, Postgres comes with a
pg_restore command which allows users to import data, and enables database restores.
Run the following command in your terminal to import a SQL file and restore the database:
pg_restore -U username -d new_database_name -1 backup_file.sql
Do replace the
username and
new_database_name with your Postgres username and the desired name of the new database respectively.
pg_restore command basically restores the postgres database from an archive created by the
pg_dump command.
pg_restore depends upon the archive files to restore the database, or even to organize the items before restoring them.
Please explore their official documentation to gain a deeper understanding of their features and capabilities.
Using
psql
You can also restore the backup using
psql. To do that, you first need to create a new database in the Postgres server.
Use the following command in your terminal to create a new database:
createdb -U username new_database_name
Then use the following
psql command to import the database from the backup file:
psql -U username -d new_database_name -f backup_file.sql
Replace the
username,
new_database_name, and
backup_file.sql with your Postgres name, name of newly created database, and the backup file respectively.
Using
psql for
pg_dumpall
Above we have discussed the
pg_dumpall method to backup the database, so if you follow that method, you can execute the following
psql command to instantly retrieve the database -
psql -U username -f backup_file.sql
Use your own username and backup file in-place of
username and
backup_sql.file.
This method will restore the objects from your whole database instance.
Conclusion
In this guide, we discussed how to take backup and restore a Postgres database.
Check out our other guides to learn more about Postgres.
Also visit our blog if you want to know the latest updates and technical news coming from Tembo.