Monitoring and profiling PostgreSQL is essential for identifying performance bottlenecks and optimizing your database for better efficiency. This guide provides a step-by-step approach to enable advanced monitoring and profiling, followed by best practices for performance gains.
Enabling the pg_stat_statements Extension
This extension is crucial for query profiling.
-- Load the extension
CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_stat_statements;
Configuring the Extension
Adjust the configuration to suit your monitoring needs.
-- Modify these settings in your PostgreSQL configuration file
shared_preload_libraries = 'pg_stat_statements'
pg_stat_statements.max = 10000
pg_stat_statements.track = all
After modifying, restart PostgreSQL. On Tembo Cloud, pg_stat_statements is already enabled.
Analyzing Workload
Use the collected data to analyze your database workload. Focus on queries with high execution time or frequency.
-- Query to find top queries by total time
SELECT query, total_time, calls, rows
FROM pg_stat_statements
ORDER BY total_time DESC
LIMIT 10;
Consult Tembo Query Analysis for in-depth analysis techniques, or see this guide for more tips on using pg_stat_statements.
Profiling Specific Queries
For problematic queries, use
EXPLAIN ANALYZE to get detailed execution plans.
EXPLAIN ANALYZE
SELECT * FROM your_table WHERE your_condition;