Monitoring and profiling PostgreSQL is essential for identifying performance bottlenecks and optimizing your database for better efficiency. This guide provides a step-by-step approach to enable advanced monitoring and profiling, followed by best practices for performance gains.

Enabling the pg_stat_statements Extension

This extension is crucial for query profiling.

-- Load the extension CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_stat_statements;

Configuring the Extension

Adjust the configuration to suit your monitoring needs.

-- Modify these settings in your PostgreSQL configuration file shared_preload_libraries = 'pg_stat_statements' pg_stat_statements . max = 10000 pg_stat_statements . track = all

After modifying, restart PostgreSQL. On Tembo Cloud, pg_stat_statements is already enabled.

Analyzing Workload

Use the collected data to analyze your database workload. Focus on queries with high execution time or frequency.

-- Query to find top queries by total time SELECT query, total_time, calls, rows FROM pg_stat_statements ORDER BY total_time DESC LIMIT 10 ;

Consult Tembo Query Analysis for in-depth analysis techniques, or see this guide for more tips on using pg_stat_statements.

Profiling Specific Queries

For problematic queries, use EXPLAIN ANALYZE to get detailed execution plans.