Connecting to Postgres with Python

In this tutorial, we’ve covered a comprehensive, step-by-step procedure for establishing a connection to a PostgreSQL database using Python. We will take advantage of psycopg library to connect to the Postgres database.

Let’s get started

Step 1 - Install the “psycopg” library in your project. Run this command in your terminal to install the library:

pip install psycopg

psycopg is the most popular PostgreSQL database library for the Python language. It was designed for large-scale applications that create and deletes tons of cursors and make large amount of continuous Inserts and Update calls. You can read more about psycopg library here

Step 2 - Import psycopg in your Python code

import psycopg

Step 3 - Setup a database connection. For that, create a connection object consisting of database connection parameters - username, database name, password, host and port.

connection = psycopg.connect( dbname = "database_name" , user = "username" , password = "password" , host = "host" , port = "port" )

Make sure to replace the database_name, username, password, host, and port with the credentials of your database.

Step 4 - Create a cursor object to run the SQL queries. A cursor is the main object that interacts with the database

cursor = connection.cursor()

Step 5 - Execute the desired SQL query in the cursor object.

cursor.execute( "SELECT * FROM customers" ) dataset = cursor.fetchall() For data in dataset: print (data)

You can execute your desired query in the cursor object. Also, you can create multiple cursor objects simultaneously to execute multiple SQL queries concurrently.

Step 6 - Close the created cursor object and connection when their work is done.

cursor.close() connection.close()

You can always create a new cursor object after closing an existing cursor object.

Here’s the full code sample:

# Importing library import psycopg # Building the database connection connection = psycopg.connect( dbname = "database_name" , user = "username" , password = "password" , host = "host" , port = "port" ) # Successfully connected to database # Creating a cursor cursor = connection.cursor() # Executing SQL queries cursor.execute( "SELECT * FROM customers" ) Datasets = cursor.fetchall() for data in datasets: print (row) # Closing the cursor cursor.close()

You can simply copy and paste this code snippet to integrate in your project. Just make sure to replace the variables with the database credentials.

Conclusion

In this guide, we discussed the step-by-step process to connect to the Postgres database with Python.

You can also read our well-structured guides for Postgres operations.

For further exploration of valuable PostgreSQL-related content, we encourage you to explore our informative blog posts.