Generate random data.

The random extension for PostgreSQL introduces a suite of functions specifically designed to generate random values across various data types.

When should you use it?

This extension may be deployed when you need to produce random data values within PostgreSQL. The use cases might include, but are not limited to generating sample data for application development or database stress testing.

Example use case.

Generate test data for development:

A software developer is building a tool that can analyze product listings and suggest suitable categories based on patterns in the data. To emulate a realistic e-commerce environment, the developer uses the random extension to populate the database with mock products.

Example test script.