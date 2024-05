Auto-incrementing field functions.

autoinc is a C-based extension that is included in the PostgreSQL additional supplied module catalog. It provides a trigger named autoinc(), which helps in automatically incrementing integer fields.

When should you use it?

This extension proves beneficial when one is concerned with auto-incrementing fields under specific conditions, for example when only certain rows or entries require incrementing.

Example use case.

Limited release cataloging:

A fountain pen manufacturing company occasionally releases limited edition pens under specific design series themes. Each design series has a distinct name and theme, with every pen in it receiving a unique ID, starting from 1. By utilizing the autoinc trigger, this firm can automatically allocate a distinct ID to each pen within its design series.

Example test script.