How to select database in Postgres

Databases are the foundations upon which your data is organized and stored in Postgres. While PostgreSQL offers a robust environment for database management, the process of selecting a database may not always be as intuitive as one might hope.

In this guide, we’ll explore 2 different methods to connect to specific Postgres databases using psql. We will also take a look at the step-by-step process to connect to a particular database.

Selecting after logging in

Step 1 - Connect the terminal to your desired Postgres database. Follow our guide to see the whole process, click here

Step 2 - Use \l command to list down all the databases present in that user account

\l

You are free to choose any of database from the list for the purpose to establish a connection.

Step 3 - Now to connect to your desired database, use \c database_name command. Enter your password and hit enter

\c database_name

Make sure to replace the “database_name” with the name of your desired database

Selecting when logging in

Step 1 - Use the given below command to directly connect to your desired database. Then, enter your password and hit enter

psql -h hostname -p port postgres database_name

Do replace the hostname, port and database_name with the name of your host, port number and your desired database respectively.

Conclusion

In this guide, we discussed how you can select a specific database in Postgres and build a connection with it.

Do check out our well-written and super easy to understand blogs to know about our Postgres extensions, click here

To know how you can use our extensions and gather benefits from it, check out our guides.