Integer indexing control.

The dict_int extension serves as an example of a dictionary template for enhancing full-text search capabilities in PostgreSQL. It aims to manage the indexing of integers efficiently to prevent a surge in unique words, which could hamper search performance.

When should you use it?

This extension could be implemented when considering a database with a substantial amount of integer data, within which full-text searches need to be performed.

Example use case.

Suppose you are managing a database for a large retail store, and you have a table containing millions of product IDs. You want to enable full-text search on this table to allow users to search for products using their IDs. By employing dict_int , you can control how these integers (product IDs) are indexed.

Example test script.