B-tree-similar GIN operator class.

btree_gin is an extension that provides Generalized Inverted Index (GIN) operator classes to simulate B-tree-like behavior for a wide variety of data types, such as int2, int4, int8, float4, float8, timestamp, date, oid, text, bytea, macaddr, inet, uuid, bool, bpchar, and all enum types, among others.

When should you use it?

This extension is tailored for specialized use cases, not necessarily general indexing. Some reasons you might consider using btree_gin include:

GIN Testing

Developing Other GIN Operator Classes

Multicolumn GIN Indexing

Example use case.

Imagine a large train station that offers free WiFi to passengers. The station’s database logs various information about devices that connect to the WiFi, such as the device’s MAC address ( macaddr type), the timestamp of connection ( timestamp with time zone ), and possibly textual descriptions of the device, such as the device name ( text type) or the type of device (smartphone, laptop, etc.).

The train station often runs queries that filter based on both the time of connection (to analyze peak usage times) and the type of device (to understand the most common devices being used). For instance, they might want to know how many smartphones connected to the WiFi between 8 AM and 9 AM.

Using the btree_gin extension, the station can create a multicolumn GIN index that encompasses both the timestamp of connection and the device type. This setup can potentially offer performance benefits over maintaining separate B-tree and GIN indexes, especially when running combined queries on both columns.

Example test script.