Match case-insensitive text.

The citext extension provides a case-insensitive character string type, called CITEXT . While it behaves almost exactly like the TEXT type in PostgreSQL, comparisons against a CITEXT type are case-insensitive.

When should you use it?

This extension can be used when you want case-insensitive behavior without having to change your queries or rely on functions like LOWER() . It’s particularly useful for columns containing data that’s often queried by end-users, such as usernames, email addresses, or other identifiers where the capitalization might vary. This behavior allows for a more forgiving query experience, particularly useful when handling data that might have inconsistent capitalizations.

Example use case.

Consider a coffee shop that offers a digital menu where customers can search for their favorite coffee by region, country, or bean type. As customers search for their preferred beans, they might type “Arabica”, “arabica”, “ARABICA”, or, though less likely, “aRaBiCa”. Similarly, when searching by region or country, variations like “Colombia” or “colombia” might be entered. The owner doesn’t want the search to miss any items just because of case discrepancies. To address this, the database storing the coffee varieties uses the CITEXT data type for columns such as bean_type, region, and country. This ensures that no matter how a customer capitalizes their search, they will always get the right results.

Example test script.