Transform boolean type to and from PL/Perl.

bool_plperl is a C-based transformation extension that allows conversion between PostgreSQL- and Perl-native boolean values.

When should you use it?

bool_plperl should be considered when writing or using PL/Perl functions within PostgreSQL that involve boolean values. This extension ensures that boolean values from PostgreSQL are properly interpreted in Perl and vice versa, eliminating potential logical errors.

Example use case.

Library:

A public library wants to check if a particular book is available for borrowing by means of a PL/Perl function. Due to the boolean value interpretation differences between PostgreSQL and Perl, they use the bool_plperl extension to make this process seamless.

Example test script.