Server Name Indication (SNI)

To connect to Tembo normally, the Postgres client must support SNI. Please see the other guides in this section for how to pick a client that supports SNI. However if the client cannot be updated, Tembo offers a workaround solution.

Please reach out to Tembo Support (support@tembo.io) and specify the organization name(s) and instance name(s) for which you would like the SNI workaround applied. The workaround is manually applied by Tembo Support. An alternate domain name will be provided for your instance, which you can connect to without SNI.

There is an additional cost of $20 per month for each instance where the SNI workaround is applied.