It’s important to use
psycopg2-binary version 2.9 or greater.
psycopg2
pip install psycopg2-binary==2.9
main.py
import psycopg2
def main():
# Connection string
conn_str = 'postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432?sslmode=require'
try:
# Create a new database session
conn = psycopg2.connect(conn_str)
except Exception as e:
print(f"Unable to connect to the database: {e}")
try:
# Create a new cursor object.
cur = conn.cursor()
# Test Query
cur.execute("SELECT 1")
# Fetch result
output = cur.fetchone()[0]
print(output)
except Exception as e:
print(f"An error occurred: {e}")
finally:
# Close communication with the database
cur.close()
conn.close()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
It also works without the
-binary version of the module if the underlying
libpq is up to date. Please see our libpq guide to update your version of libpq.
psycopg
If you’re using Psycopg 3, which is the module named
psycopg, then you may choose to install the version that includes the packaged dependencies like this
pip install "psycopg[binary,pool]", similar to the case of Psycopg 2.
