It’s important to use psycopg2-binary version 2.9 or greater.

psycopg2

pip install psycopg2-binary== 2.9

main.py

import psycopg2 def main (): # Connection string conn_str = 'postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432?sslmode=require' try : # Create a new database session conn = psycopg2.connect(conn_str) except Exception as e: print ( f "Unable to connect to the database: { e } " ) try : # Create a new cursor object. cur = conn.cursor() # Test Query cur.execute( "SELECT 1" ) # Fetch result output = cur.fetchone()[ 0 ] print (output) except Exception as e: print ( f "An error occurred: { e } " ) finally : # Close communication with the database cur.close() conn.close() if __name__ == "__main__" : main()

It also works without the -binary version of the module if the underlying libpq is up to date. Please see our libpq guide to update your version of libpq.

psycopg

If you’re using Psycopg 3, which is the module named psycopg , then you may choose to install the version that includes the packaged dependencies like this pip install "psycopg[binary,pool]" , similar to the case of Psycopg 2.

