The PHP Postgres database extension depends on the Postgres client C libraries, known as libpq. Please see our libpq guide to update your version of libpq.

If you have PHP installed, often the Postgres database extension is already installed. Check if it is installed like this.

php -m | grep pdo_pgsql

If it shows up in the list, it means the extension is enabled. If not, you may need to enable it in your php.ini file. You can find the location of your php.ini file by running the following.

php --ini

Open the php.ini file and uncomment the line extension=pdo_pgsql .

Here is an example connecting to a Tembo Cloud instance using PHP.

<? php $dsn = 'pgsql:host=your-instance-subdomain.use1.tembo.io;port=5432;dbname=postgres' ; // Replace with your actual connection details $username = 'postgres' ; $password = '****' ; // Replace this with the actual password try { // Create a new database connection $pdo = new PDO ($dsn, $username, $password); echo "Connected successfully.

" ; // Execute a query $query = $pdo -> query ( ' SELECT 1 as result' ); if ($query) { $result = $query -> fetch ( PDO :: FETCH_ASSOC ); echo "Query result: " . $result[ 'result' ] . "

" ; // Using 'result' as the key } else { echo "Query failed.

" ; } } catch ( PDOException $e) { echo "Connection failed: " . $e -> getMessage () . "

" ; } ?>

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.