ODBC is a way to connect to data sources from Windows.

Open ODBC Data Source Administrator , 64 bit (search to find in start menu). It should be installed by default on Windows.

Under the User DSN tab , find and click Add .

For Driver , select Postgres ANSI x64 . Version 14 or greater is required . If you need to update your drivers, please find them linked from here.

Configure the settings for your connection, comparing to the below image. Use sslmode 'require' . Enter your Tembo Cloud instance hostname for Server , for example my-domain.data-1.use1.tembo.io . Enter your port, password, username, and database name.

Click test to ensure your connection is successful.