ODBC

ODBC is a way to connect to data sources from Windows.

  • Open ODBC Data Source Administrator, 64 bit (search to find in start menu). It should be installed by default on Windows.
  • Under the User DSN tab, find and click Add.
  • For Driver, select Postgres ANSI x64. Version 14 or greater is required. If you need to update your drivers, please find them linked from here.
  • Configure the settings for your connection, comparing to the below image.
    • Use sslmode ‘require’.
    • Enter your Tembo Cloud instance hostname for Server, for example my-domain.data-1.use1.tembo.io.
    • Enter your port, password, username, and database name.
  • Click test to ensure your connection is successful.

odbc.png

Next

chevron right arrow

Prisma

Database clients and tools

Edit this page on Github Github cat logo
Github cat logo X logo Slack logo Youtube play button logo