ODBC is a way to connect to data sources from Windows.
- Open ODBC Data Source Administrator, 64 bit (search to find in start menu). It should be installed by default on Windows.
- Under the User DSN tab, find and click Add.
- For Driver, select Postgres ANSI x64. Version 14 or greater is required. If you need to update your drivers, please find them linked from here.
- Configure the settings for your connection, comparing to the below image.
- Use sslmode ‘require’.
- Enter your Tembo Cloud instance hostname for Server, for example my-domain.data-1.use1.tembo.io.
- Enter your port, password, username, and database name.
- Click test to ensure your connection is successful.