Java

It is important to use Java version 8 or greater and PostgreSQL JDBC Driver version 4.2 or greater. We recommend downloading the latest Java Development Kit JDK 21 Also, you must download the PostgreSQL 4.2 JDBC Driver

import java.sql.*;
import java.net.URI;
import java.net.URISyntaxException;

public class Example
{
   public static void main(String[] args)
   {
      try
      {
         // Store PostgreSQL connection string in a variable
         String psqlString = "postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres";

         // Parse PostgreSQL connection string
         URI dbUri = new URI(psqlString);

         String username = dbUri.getUserInfo().split(":")[0];
         String password = dbUri.getUserInfo().split(":")[1];
         String dbUrl = "jdbc:postgresql://" + dbUri.getHost() + ':' + dbUri.getPort() + dbUri.getPath() + "?user=" + username + "&password=" + password;

         Connection conn = DriverManager.getConnection(dbUrl);

         Statement st = conn.createStatement();
         ResultSet rs = st.executeQuery("SELECT 1");
         while (rs.next())
         {
            System.out.format("%s\n", rs.getString(1));
         }
         rs.close();
         st.close();
      }
      catch (SQLException | URISyntaxException e)
      {
         System.err.println(e);
      }
   }
}

You will need to compile Example.java with the PostgreSQL JDBC Driver

javac -cp .:/path/to/postgresql-42.6.0.jar Example.java

Now, you can connect Java to Tembo Postgres

java -cp .:/path/to/postgresql-42.6.0.jar Example

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.

Languages and frameworks

