It is important to use Java version 8 or greater and PostgreSQL JDBC Driver version 4.2 or greater. We recommend downloading the latest Java Development Kit JDK 21 Also, you must download the PostgreSQL 4.2 JDBC Driver
import java.sql.*;
import java.net.URI;
import java.net.URISyntaxException;
public class Example
{
public static void main(String[] args)
{
try
{
// Store PostgreSQL connection string in a variable
String psqlString = "postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres";
// Parse PostgreSQL connection string
URI dbUri = new URI(psqlString);
String username = dbUri.getUserInfo().split(":")[0];
String password = dbUri.getUserInfo().split(":")[1];
String dbUrl = "jdbc:postgresql://" + dbUri.getHost() + ':' + dbUri.getPort() + dbUri.getPath() + "?user=" + username + "&password=" + password;
Connection conn = DriverManager.getConnection(dbUrl);
Statement st = conn.createStatement();
ResultSet rs = st.executeQuery("SELECT 1");
while (rs.next())
{
System.out.format("%s\n", rs.getString(1));
}
rs.close();
st.close();
}
catch (SQLException | URISyntaxException e)
{
System.err.println(e);
}
}
}
You will need to compile
Example.java with the
PostgreSQL JDBC Driver
javac -cp .:/path/to/postgresql-42.6.0.jar Example.java
Now, you can connect Java to Tembo Postgres
java -cp .:/path/to/postgresql-42.6.0.jar Example
Support and Community
If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.
You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.