It is important to use Java version 8 or greater and PostgreSQL JDBC Driver version 4.2 or greater. We recommend downloading the latest Java Development Kit JDK 21 Also, you must download the PostgreSQL 4.2 JDBC Driver

import java.sql. * ; import java.net.URI; import java.net.URISyntaxException; public class Example { public static void main ( String [] args ) { try { // Store PostgreSQL connection string in a variable String psqlString = "postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres" ; // Parse PostgreSQL connection string URI dbUri = new URI (psqlString); String username = dbUri. getUserInfo (). split ( ":" )[ 0 ]; String password = dbUri. getUserInfo (). split ( ":" )[ 1 ]; String dbUrl = "jdbc:postgresql://" + dbUri. getHost () + ':' + dbUri. getPort () + dbUri. getPath () + "?user=" + username + "&password=" + password; Connection conn = DriverManager. getConnection (dbUrl); Statement st = conn. createStatement (); ResultSet rs = st. executeQuery ( "SELECT 1" ); while (rs. next ()) { System.out. format ( "%s

" , rs. getString ( 1 )); } rs. close (); st. close (); } catch (SQLException | URISyntaxException e ) { System.err. println (e); } } }

You will need to compile Example.java with the PostgreSQL JDBC Driver

javac -cp .:/path/to/postgresql-42.6.0.jar Example.java

Now, you can connect Java to Tembo Postgres

java -cp .:/path/to/postgresql-42.6.0.jar Example

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.