go.mod: It’s important to use lib pq version 1.10.7 or greater
module github.com/sjmiller609/connect-tembo
go 1.20
require github.com/lib/pq v1.10.7
main.go
package main
import (
"database/sql"
"fmt"
"log"
"github.com/lib/pq"
)
func main() {
// Connection string
connStr := "postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432?sslmode=require"
db, err := sql.Open("postgres", connStr)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("Error opening database: %v", err)
}
defer db.Close()
var output int
err = db.QueryRow("SELECT 1").Scan(&output)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("QueryRow failed: %v", err)
}
fmt.Printf("Output: %d\n", output)
}
Support and Community
If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.
You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.