go.mod: It’s important to use lib pq version 1.10.7 or greater

module github.com / sjmiller609 / connect - tembo go 1.20 require github.com / lib / pq v1. 10.7

main.go

package main import ( " database/sql " " fmt " " log " " github.com/lib/pq " ) func main () { // Connection string connStr := "postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432?sslmode=require" db, err := sql. Open ( "postgres" , connStr) if err != nil { log. Fatalf ( "Error opening database: %v " , err) } defer db. Close () var output int err = db. QueryRow ( "SELECT 1" ). Scan ( & output) if err != nil { log. Fatalf ( "QueryRow failed: %v " , err) } fmt. Printf ( "Output: %d

" , output) }

