Install Rust by following the official Rust documentation.

curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh

Create a new Rust project:

cargo new tembo_rust cd tembo_rust

SQLx

Install SQLx and Tokio into the project.

[ package ] name = "tembo_rust" version = "0.1.0" edition = "2021" [ dependencies ] sqlx = { version = "0.8" , features = [ "runtime-tokio-native-tls" , "postgres" ] } tokio = { version = "1.40.0" , features = [ "full" ] }

Update src/main.rs with the following Rust code:

use sqlx :: postgres :: PgPoolOptions ; #[tokio :: main] async fn main () -> Result <(), sqlx :: Error > { let pool = PgPoolOptions :: new () . max_connections ( 5 ) . connect ( "postgresql://postgres:your-password@your-host:5432/postgres" ) .await? ; // Make a simple query with a bind parameter let row : ( i64 ,) = sqlx :: query_as ( "SELECT $1" ) . bind ( 150_ i64 ) . fetch_one ( & pool) .await? ; println! ( "The value is: {}" , row . 0 ); assert_eq! (row . 0 , 150 ); Ok (()) }

Run the Rust code:

cargo run

The value is: 150

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.