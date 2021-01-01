Rust

Install Rust by following the official Rust documentation.

curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh

Create a new Rust project:

cargo new tembo_rust
cd tembo_rust

SQLx

Install SQLx and Tokio into the project.

[package]
name = "tembo_rust"
version = "0.1.0"
edition = "2021"

[dependencies]
sqlx = { version = "0.8", features = ["runtime-tokio-native-tls", "postgres"] }
tokio = { version = "1.40.0", features = ["full"] }

Update src/main.rs with the following Rust code:

use sqlx::postgres::PgPoolOptions;

#[tokio::main]
async fn main() -> Result<(), sqlx::Error> {
    let pool = PgPoolOptions::new()
        .max_connections(5)
        .connect("postgresql://postgres:your-password@your-host:5432/postgres").await?;

    // Make a simple query with a bind parameter
    let row: (i64,) = sqlx::query_as("SELECT $1")
        .bind(150_i64)
        .fetch_one(&pool).await?;

    println!("The value is: {}", row.0);
    assert_eq!(row.0, 150);

    Ok(())
}

Run the Rust code:

cargo run
The value is: 150

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.

