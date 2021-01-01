Install Rust by following the official Rust documentation.
curl --proto '=https' --tlsv1.2 -sSf https://sh.rustup.rs | sh
Create a new Rust project:
cargo new tembo_rust
cd tembo_rust
SQLx
Install SQLx and Tokio into the project.
[package]
name = "tembo_rust"
version = "0.1.0"
edition = "2021"
[dependencies]
sqlx = { version = "0.8", features = ["runtime-tokio-native-tls", "postgres"] }
tokio = { version = "1.40.0", features = ["full"] }
Update
src/main.rs with the following Rust code:
use sqlx::postgres::PgPoolOptions;
#[tokio::main]
async fn main() -> Result<(), sqlx::Error> {
let pool = PgPoolOptions::new()
.max_connections(5)
.connect("postgresql://postgres:your-password@your-host:5432/postgres").await?;
// Make a simple query with a bind parameter
let row: (i64,) = sqlx::query_as("SELECT $1")
.bind(150_i64)
.fetch_one(&pool).await?;
println!("The value is: {}", row.0);
assert_eq!(row.0, 150);
Ok(())
}
Run the Rust code:
cargo run
The value is: 150
