It’s important to use pg version 8.11.3 or greater.

npm install pg@8.11.3

Node.JS requires a CA Certificate. Refer to this guide to retrieve your certificate.

const { Pool } = require('pg');
const fs = require('fs');

const connectionString =
	'postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres';

const pool = new Pool({
	connectionString: connectionString,
	ssl: {
		ca: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/ca.crt').toString(),
	},
});

async function testQuery() {
	const client = await pool.connect();
	try {
		const response = await client.query('SELECT 1');
		console.log(response.rows[0]['?column?']);
	} finally {
		client.release();
	}
}

testQuery();

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.

