It’s important to use pg version 8.11.3 or greater.

npm install pg@8.11.3

Node.JS requires a CA Certificate. Refer to this guide to retrieve your certificate.

const { Pool } = require ( 'pg' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const connectionString = 'postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres' ; const pool = new Pool ({ connectionString: connectionString, ssl: { ca: fs. readFileSync ( '/path/to/ca.crt' ). toString (), }, }); async function testQuery () { const client = await pool. connect (); try { const response = await client. query ( 'SELECT 1' ); console. log (response.rows[ 0 ][ '?column?' ]); } finally { client. release (); } } testQuery ();

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.