It’s important to use
pg version 8.11.3 or greater.
npm install pg@8.11.3
Node.JS requires a CA Certificate. Refer to this guide to retrieve your certificate.
const { Pool } = require('pg');
const fs = require('fs');
const connectionString =
'postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres';
const pool = new Pool({
connectionString: connectionString,
ssl: {
ca: fs.readFileSync('/path/to/ca.crt').toString(),
},
});
async function testQuery() {
const client = await pool.connect();
try {
const response = await client.query('SELECT 1');
console.log(response.rows[0]['?column?']);
} finally {
client.release();
}
}
testQuery();
Support and Community
If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.
You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.