This guide is based on the Prisma getting started guide, and tested to work on Tembo.

Prerequisites

Create project setup

As a first step, create a project directory and navigate into it:

mkdir hello-prisma cd hello-prisma

Next, initialize a Node.js project and add the Prisma CLI as a development dependency to it:

npm init -y npm install prisma --save-dev

Prisma must be version 5.6.0 or greater.

Next, set up your Prisma ORM project by creating your Prisma schema file with the following command:

npx prisma init

Configure Postgres connection

Check your file prisma/schema.prisma . It should already contain this:

datasource db { provider = "postgresql" url = env("DATABASE_URL") }

Next, check your .env . It should contain a sample connection string

DATABASE_URL="postgresql://johndoe:randompassword@localhost:5432/mydb?schema=public"

Replace the connection string in the .env file with your Tembo connection string. You should add .env to your .gitignore file.

Prisma migrate

Next, we need to create your tables in Postgres, using your Prisma schema.

For example, add this content into prisma/schema.prisma

model User { id Int @id @default(autoincrement()) email String @unique name String? }

To map your data model to the database schema, you need to use the prisma migrate CLI commands:

npx prisma migrate dev --name init

Connect with Prisma client

Install the Prisma client

npm install @prisma/client

Prisma client must be version 5.6.0 or greater.

Create a file index.js

const { PrismaClient } = require ( '@prisma/client' ) const prisma = new PrismaClient () async function main () { const allUsers = await prisma.user. findMany () console. log (allUsers) } main () . then ( async () => { await prisma. $disconnect () }) . catch ( async ( e ) => { console. error (e) await prisma. $disconnect () process. exit ( 1 ) })

Run the program like this:

node index.js

A result showing an empty list means you have successfully connected and queried your Users table, which is empty:

[]

Read on in the Prisma documentation.

