This guide helps users update their system’s version of libpq.

libpq is the C implementation of the Postgres client. Many other languages’ Postgres clients depend on libpq. Tembo requires a version of libpq that supports Server Name Indication (SNI), which was introduced in Postgres version 14.

Debian based Linux system

These instructions work for Linux systems that work with the Debian packaging system, for example Ubuntu, Mint, Raspian, and more.

The below snippet shows how to add the official Postgres repository, then install the Postgres client from that apt repository.

sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y lsb-release sudo sh -c 'echo "deb http://apt.postgresql.org/pub/repos/apt $(lsb_release -cs)-pgdg main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/pgdg.list' wget -qO- https://www.postgresql.org/media/keys/ACCC4CF8.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/pgdg.asc & > /dev/null sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install -y postgresql-client

Mac

Here’s an example of updating psql and libpq on a Mac, using brew:

brew reinstall libpq

Windows

Please find one of the Windows installers linked from the official Postgres documentation.

SNI workaround

If you cannot update the Postgres client, you can use Tembo’s SNI workaround.

