It’s important to use
pg version 8.11.3 or greater. Check this value in your
package-lock.json.
Node.JS requires a CA Certificate. Refer to this guide to retrieve your certificate.
Here is a sample code snippet for connecting to Tembo using Drizzle ORM:
import { pgTable, serial, text, varchar } from "drizzle-orm/pg-core";
import { drizzle } from "drizzle-orm/node-postgres";
import { sql } from 'drizzle-orm';
import { Pool } from "pg";
import fs from "fs";
const pool = new Pool({
connectionString: "postgresql://postgres:*****@org-yourorg-inst-yourinst.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres",
ssl: {
// Please re-download this certificate at least monthly to avoid expiry
ca: fs.readFileSync("./ca.crt").toString(),
},
})
const db = drizzle(pool);
async function testQuery() {
try {
const result = await db.execute(sql`SELECT 1`);
console.log('Query result:', result.rows);
} catch (error) {
console.error('Error executing query:', error);
}
}
testQuery();
Support and Community
If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.
You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.