It’s important to use pg version 8.11.3 or greater. Check this value in your package-lock.json .

Node.JS requires a CA Certificate. Refer to this guide to retrieve your certificate.

Here is a sample code snippet for connecting to Tembo using Drizzle ORM:

import { pgTable, serial, text, varchar } from "drizzle-orm/pg-core" ; import { drizzle } from "drizzle-orm/node-postgres" ; import { sql } from 'drizzle-orm' ; import { Pool } from "pg" ; import fs from "fs" ; const pool = new Pool ({ connectionString: "postgresql://postgres:*****@org-yourorg-inst-yourinst.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres" , ssl: { // Please re-download this certificate at least monthly to avoid expiry ca: fs. readFileSync ( "./ca.crt" ). toString (), }, }) const db = drizzle (pool); async function testQuery () { try { const result = await db. execute ( sql `SELECT 1` ); console. log ( 'Query result:' , result.rows); } catch (error) { console. error ( 'Error executing query:' , error); } } testQuery ();

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.