It is important to have the correct package versions

install.packages ( 'RPostgres' ) #version 1.4.6 or greater install.packages ( 'DBI' ) #version 1.1.3 or greater install.packages ( 'magrittr' ) #version 2.0.3 or greater

Test the Connection

library (DBI) library (RPostgres) library (magrittr) #Connection string connection_string <- "postgresql://postgres:******@your-subdomain-here.data-1.use1.tembo.io:5432/postgres" # Parse Connection String parsed <- sub ( "postgresql://" , "" , connection_string) %>% strsplit ( ":" ) %>% unlist () username <- parsed[ 1 ] password_host_port_db <- strsplit (parsed[ 2 ], "@" )[[ 1 ]] password <- password_host_port_db[ 1 ] host_port_db <- strsplit (password_host_port_db[ 2 ], ":" )[[ 1 ]] hostname <- host_port_db[ 1 ] port_db <- strsplit (parsed[ 3 ], "/" )[[ 1 ]] port <- port_db[ 1 ] database <- port_db[ 2 ] #test connection tryCatch ({ con <- dbConnect ( RPostgres :: Postgres (), dbname = database, host = hostname, port = port, user = username, password = password) res <- dbSendQuery (con, "SELECT 1" ) output <- dbFetch (res)[ 1 , 1 ] print (output) dbClearResult (res) dbDisconnect (con) }, error = function (e) { print ( paste ( "An error occurred:" , e)) })

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.