PgAdmin4 is a Postgres client that is supported on numerous operating systems.

Open PgAdmin4 and within the Quick Links window, select Add New Server .

. Under the General tab, enter a name for your connection.

tab, enter a name for your connection. Under the Connection tab, enter the following: Host name/address - your Tembo Cloud instance hostname. Port - your port number, by default this is 5432 . Maintenance database - your database name, by default this is postgres . Username - your username, by default this is postgres . Password - your password.

tab, enter the following: Under the Parameters tab, assure the following: Name - SSLmode ; Value - require .

tab, assure the following: