PgAdmin4

PgAdmin4 is a Postgres client that is supported on numerous operating systems.

  • Open PgAdmin4 and within the Quick Links window, select Add New Server.
  • Under the General tab, enter a name for your connection.
  • Under the Connection tab, enter the following:
    • Host name/address - your Tembo Cloud instance hostname.
    • Port - your port number, by default this is 5432.
    • Maintenance database - your database name, by default this is postgres.
    • Username - your username, by default this is postgres.
    • Password - your password.
  • Under the Parameters tab, assure the following:
    • Name - SSLmode; Value - require.

