PgAdmin4 is a Postgres client that is supported on numerous operating systems.
- Open PgAdmin4 and within the Quick Links window, select Add New Server.
- Under the General tab, enter a name for your connection.
- Under the Connection tab, enter the following:
- Host name/address - your Tembo Cloud instance hostname.
- Port - your port number, by default this is 5432.
- Maintenance database - your database name, by default this is postgres.
- Username - your username, by default this is postgres.
- Password - your password.
- Under the Parameters tab, assure the following:
- Name - SSLmode; Value - require.