Rails

Make sure you have Ruby Version 2.7.0 or greater You will have to remove the default SQLite3 Active Record

#remove `SQLite3` from Gemfile
gem 'sqlite3', '~> 1.4'

You will need to add the PostgreSQL Gem

#add `pg` to Gemfile
gem "pg"

Navigate to /config/database.yml and add the following contents Rails will create a database, so use a database name not currently in Tembo Postgres

development:
  adapter: postgresql
  encoding: unicode
  database: your_postgres_table_name
  pool: 5
  host: your_tembo_host_name
  username: your_postgres_username
  password: your_postgres_password

Now you can build your project

bundle install

Then, create the Active Record

rails db:create

Support and Community

If you encounter any issues, please check out our troubleshooting guide or contact support@tembo.io.

You’re also welcome to join our Tembo Community to meet and collaborate with other Tembo users.

