Make sure you have Ruby Version
2.7.0 or greater
You will have to remove the default
SQLite3 Active Record
#remove `SQLite3` from Gemfile
gem 'sqlite3', '~> 1.4'
You will need to add the PostgreSQL Gem
#add `pg` to Gemfile
gem "pg"
Navigate to
/config/database.yml and add the following contents
Rails will create a database, so use a database name not currently in Tembo Postgres
development:
adapter: postgresql
encoding: unicode
database: your_postgres_table_name
pool: 5
host: your_tembo_host_name
username: your_postgres_username
password: your_postgres_password
Now you can build your project
bundle install
Then, create the Active Record
rails db:create
