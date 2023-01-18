Tembo's Blog

How Tembo Cloud stores Prometheus metrics data in PostgreSQL thumbnail
Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

How Tembo Cloud stores Prometheus metrics data in PostgreSQL

6 min read

May 22, 2024
Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL thumbnail
Samay Sharma

CTO

Introducing pg_timeseries: Open-source time-series extension for PostgreSQL

6 min read

May 20, 2024
Operationalizing Vector Databases on Postgres thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Operationalizing Vector Databases on Postgres

7 min read

Apr 15, 2024
Advanced PostgreSQL Metrics and Insights on Tembo Cloud with pganalyze thumbnail
Ian Stanton

Founding Engineer

Advanced PostgreSQL Metrics and Insights on Tembo Cloud with pganalyze

5 min read

Apr 3, 2024
Building a Managed Postgres Service in Rust: Part 1 thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Building a Managed Postgres Service in Rust: Part 1

8 min read

Mar 27, 2024
Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16 thumbnail
Vinícius Miguel

Software Engineer

Announcing support for Postgres 14 and 16

2 min read

Mar 15, 2024
Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem thumbnail
Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Announcing Tembo CLI: Infrastructure as code for the Postgres ecosystem

3 min read

Mar 8, 2024
Build a question-answer bot natively using Postgres extensions thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Build a question-answer bot natively using Postgres extensions

5 min read

Mar 5, 2024
The Jobs to be Done by the Ideal Postgres Extension Ecosystem thumbnail
David E. Wheeler

Principal Architect

The Jobs to be Done by the Ideal Postgres Extension Ecosystem

6 min read

Feb 21, 2024
MongoDB capabilities on Postgres with Managed FerretDB on Tembo Cloud thumbnail
Evan Stanton

Software Engineer

MongoDB capabilities on Postgres with Managed FerretDB on Tembo Cloud

5 min read

Feb 15, 2024
Benchmarking PostgreSQL connection poolers: PgBouncer, PgCat and Supavisor thumbnail
Binidxaba

Community contributor

Benchmarking PostgreSQL connection poolers: PgBouncer, PgCat and Supavisor

10 min read

Feb 13, 2024
Simpler Geospatial Workloads on Postgres: An Elephant of a Story thumbnail
Evan Stanton

Software Engineer

Simpler Geospatial Workloads on Postgres: An Elephant of a Story

8 min read

Feb 8, 2024
Pgvector vs Lantern part 2 - The one with parallel indexes thumbnail
Binidxaba

Community contributor

Pgvector vs Lantern part 2 - The one with parallel indexes

3 min read

Feb 5, 2024
Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Automate vector search in Postgres with any Hugging Face transformer

6 min read

Feb 2, 2024
Presentation: Introduction to the PGXN Architecture thumbnail
David E. Wheeler

Principal Architect

Presentation: Introduction to the PGXN Architecture

2 min read

Feb 1, 2024
How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

How we built our customer data warehouse all on Postgres

9 min read

Jan 25, 2024
PGXN creator David Wheeler joins Tembo to strengthen PostgreSQL extension ecosystem thumbnail
Samay Sharma

CTO

PGXN creator David Wheeler joins Tembo to strengthen PostgreSQL extension ecosystem

4 min read

Jan 22, 2024
Build your ML Ops platform on Postgres with Tembo ML thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Build your ML Ops platform on Postgres with Tembo ML

7 min read

Jan 18, 2024
Benchmarking Postgres Vector Search approaches: Pgvector vs Lantern thumbnail
Binidxaba

Community contributor

Benchmarking Postgres Vector Search approaches: Pgvector vs Lantern

6 min read

Jan 17, 2024
Announcing Tembo Cloud GA thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Announcing Tembo Cloud GA

3 min read

Jan 10, 2024
OLTP on Postgres: 3 Ways the Tembo OLTP Stack Makes Things Simple thumbnail
Darren Baldwin

Engineer

OLTP on Postgres: 3 Ways the Tembo OLTP Stack Makes Things Simple

3 min read

Jan 5, 2024
Secure Embeddings in Postgres without the OpenAI Risk thumbnail
Darren Baldwin

Engineer

Secure Embeddings in Postgres without the OpenAI Risk

4 min read

Jan 3, 2024
Introducing prometheus_fdw: Seamless Monitoring in Postgres thumbnail
Jay Kothari

Software Engineering Intern

Introducing prometheus_fdw: Seamless Monitoring in Postgres

3 min read

Dec 22, 2023
One-Click RESTful APIs in Postgres thumbnail
Darren Baldwin

Engineer

One-Click RESTful APIs in Postgres

3 min read

Dec 21, 2023
Introducing pg_vectorize: Vector Search in 60 Seconds on Postgres thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Introducing pg_vectorize: Vector Search in 60 Seconds on Postgres

5 min read

Dec 18, 2023
The Modern Data Stack is a Mess thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

The Modern Data Stack is a Mess

3 min read

Dec 14, 2023
Over 30k messages per second on Postgres with Tembo Message Queue Stack thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Over 30k messages per second on Postgres with Tembo Message Queue Stack

7 min read

Dec 6, 2023
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 10: Tim Sehn thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres, Ep. 10: Tim Sehn

25 min read

Dec 1, 2023
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 9: Bertrand Drouvot thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres, Ep. 9: Bertrand Drouvot

25 min read

Nov 17, 2023
Vector Indexes in Postgres using pgvector: IVFFlat vs HNSW thumbnail
Binidxaba

Community contributor

Vector Indexes in Postgres using pgvector: IVFFlat vs HNSW

10 min read

Nov 14, 2023
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 8: Philippe Noël thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres, Ep. 8: Philippe Noël

31 min read

Nov 10, 2023
PGMQ: Lightweight Message Queue on Postgres with No Background Worker thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

PGMQ: Lightweight Message Queue on Postgres with No Background Worker

6 min read

Nov 7, 2023
Hacking Postgres Ep. 7: Burak Yucesoy thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres Ep. 7: Burak Yucesoy

24 min read

Nov 3, 2023
Application Services: Helping Postgres Do More, Faster thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Application Services: Helping Postgres Do More, Faster

5 min read

Nov 1, 2023
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 6: Regina Obe and Paul Ramsey thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres, Ep. 6: Regina Obe and Paul Ramsey

29 min read

Oct 31, 2023
Tembo Operator: A Rust-based Kubernetes Operator for Postgres thumbnail
Ian Stanton

Founding Engineer

Tembo Operator: A Rust-based Kubernetes Operator for Postgres

7 min read

Oct 25, 2023
Anonymized dump of your Postgres data thumbnail
Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Anonymized dump of your Postgres data

3 min read

Oct 24, 2023
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 5: Alexander Korotkov thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres, Ep. 5: Alexander Korotkov

23 min read

Oct 23, 2023
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 4: Pavlo Golub thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres, Ep. 4: Pavlo Golub

16 min read

Oct 21, 2023
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 3: Eric Ridge thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres, Ep. 3: Eric Ridge

18 min read

Oct 20, 2023
Hacking Postgres, Ep. 2: Adam Hendel thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres, Ep. 2: Adam Hendel

18 min read

Oct 19, 2023
Unleashing the power of vector embeddings with PostgreSQL thumbnail
Binidxaba

Community contributor

Unleashing the power of vector embeddings with PostgreSQL

8 min read

Oct 18, 2023
Hacking Postgres Ep. 1: Marco Slot thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Hacking Postgres Ep. 1: Marco Slot

25 min read

Oct 16, 2023
Introducing Terraform Provider for Tembo thumbnail
Adarsh Shah

Tembonaut

Introducing Terraform Provider for Tembo

3 min read

Oct 10, 2023
Unlocking value from your Clerk User Management platform with Postgres thumbnail
Jay Kothari

Software Engineering Intern

Unlocking value from your Clerk User Management platform with Postgres

5 min read

Oct 3, 2023
Version History and Lifecycle Policies for Postgres Tables thumbnail
Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Version History and Lifecycle Policies for Postgres Tables

17 min read

Sep 29, 2023
Anatomy of a Postgres extension written in Rust: pgmq thumbnail
Binidxaba

Community contributor

Anatomy of a Postgres extension written in Rust: pgmq

11 min read

Sep 28, 2023
Postgres 16: The exciting and the unnoticed thumbnail
Samay Sharma

CTO

Postgres 16: The exciting and the unnoticed

9 min read

Sep 20, 2023
Enter the matrix: the four types of Postgres extensions thumbnail
Steven Miller

Founding Engineer

Enter the matrix: the four types of Postgres extensions

12 min read

Sep 14, 2023
Tembo Stacks: Making Postgres the Everything Database thumbnail
Samay Sharma

CTO

Tembo Stacks: Making Postgres the Everything Database

5 min read

Sep 6, 2023
Optimizing Postgres's Autovacuum for High-Churn Tables thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Optimizing Postgres's Autovacuum for High-Churn Tables

10 min read

Aug 31, 2023
Using pgmq with Python thumbnail
Binidxaba

Community contributor

Using pgmq with Python

5 min read

Aug 24, 2023
Introducing pg_later: Asynchronous Queries for Postgres, Inspired by Snowflake thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Introducing pg_later: Asynchronous Queries for Postgres, Inspired by Snowflake

4 min read

Aug 16, 2023
Introducing PGMQ: Simple Message Queues built on Postgres thumbnail
Adam Hendel

Founding Engineer

Introducing PGMQ: Simple Message Queues built on Postgres

5 min read

Aug 3, 2023
Tembo Manifesto thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Tembo Manifesto

6 min read

Jul 5, 2023
Introducing Tembo thumbnail
Ry Walker

Founder/CEO

Introducing Tembo

2 min read

Jan 18, 2023