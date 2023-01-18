Introducing Tembo

January 10, 2024 We have shipped Tembo Cloud, a managed service that unlocks the full power of the Postgres ecosystem, after a year of work by our amazing team. Try Tembo Cloud for free.

Hello, world :)

We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new startup, Tembo, and our mission to build a game-changing managed Postgres service.

Background

While wrapping up my involvement in my previous company, I learned about the rich Postgres extension ecosystem, and was drawn to the idea that these extensions represent a big opportunity to collapse the modern data stack into a Postgres-centric platform, and eliminate a lot of unnecessary and expensive data movement.

The vast majority of developers and companies primarily use “Vanilla” Postgres. This is partly because the current user experience of discovering, installing, and gaining proficiency in Postgres extensions is subpar—especially compared to other ecosystems. This has been voiced by many community members. As such, most existing managed services offer only a sliver of the potential value that extensions could provide.

We’ve started a company

Tembo’s mission is to empower developers and businesses worldwide with the full power of Postgres and its extensions ecosystem, enabling users to use Postgres for a growing number of use cases. Postgres is the most loved database by a long shot, and all Postgres users (including me) owe a huge debt of gratitude to all the companies and people who have invested in the project over the past 26 years.

We’ve raised some money

We have raised a $6.5M seed round led by Venrock, with participation from CincyTech and Wireframe Ventures, and other influential tech angel investors, and we’ve already got a team of 10 working on our SaaS product and related open-source projects. We are building what we hope will be a world-class managed Postgres service:

Use any extension, including custom or private extensions

Provide UI for popular extensions, and a framework to include the community in those efforts

Stacks make it easy to get started using Postgres for specific new use cases by packaging up extensions, tools and configurations.

make it easy to get started using Postgres for specific new use cases by packaging up extensions, tools and configurations. An intelligent advisor that helps you to better use the features that you’re already using in Postgres

The Tembo team is incredibly excited to share our platform with you, and support your journey towards data-driven success.