Using pgmq with Python

In my recent search for something interesting to do with Rust, I discovered that people write postgres extensions using pgrx.

I found that very cool, and while looking for some real-world examples to study and dissect, I came across pgmq: “A lightweight message queue. Like AWS SQS and RSMQ but on Postgres.” So, I decided to give it a shot so that perhaps in the future, I can contribute to the project ;)

When reviewing the repository, I noticed a Python client to interact with pgmq and began to play with it.

Let me quickly describe how easy it was for me to use it.

Setting up the environment

The first step was to start Postgres with a docker container. You can check the README for detailed instructions, but in summary, just run:

docker run -d --name postgres -e POSTGRES_PASSWORD=postgres -p 5432:5432 quay.io/tembo/pgmq-pg:latest

A quick test to make sure that Postgres is running:

psql postgres://postgres:postgres@0.0.0.0:5432/postgres

After that, I simply installed the pgmq Python client in my virtual environment:

pip install tembo-pgmq-python

That’s all the setup that I needed.

The PGMQueue class

To use the library, we need to instantiate a PGMQueue object and from that object we can call the methods described in the following table:

SQL function PGMQueue method Description pgmq_create(queue) create_queue(self, queue: str) Creates a new queue with the name queue. pgmq_send(queue, message) send(self, queue: str, message: dict, delay: Optional[int] = None) Appends a message to the queue. pgmq_read(queue, vt, num_messages) read(self, queue: str, vt: Optional[int] = None) Reads num_messages from queue and sets the visibility timeout to vt. pgmq_archive(queue, msg_id) archive(self, queue: str, msg_id: int) Archives the message with msg_id. pgmq_pop(queue) pop(self, queue: str) Pop the next message in the queue. pgmq_delete(queue, msg_id) delete(self, queue: str, msg_id: int) Deletes the message with msg_id from the queue. pgmq_drop_queue(queue) Not available yet Drops the queue.

Next, let me show you how to implement a simple producer/consumer setup using the methods above.

Implementing a Producer

In summary, the required steps are:

Import the Messages and PGMQueue classes. Instantiate a PGMQueue object. Create a queue. Send N messages via the queue in a loop.

from tembo_pgmq_python import Message, PGMQueue queue = PGMQueue( ** connection_info) queue.create_queue(test_queue) ... for x in range (num_messages): ... msg_id = queue.send(test_queue, test_message) ...

The PGMQueue constructor is the one that receives the connection information. For the Postgres instance initiated by the docker container, the connection details are:

queue = PGMQueue( host = "localhost" , port = 5432 , username = "postgres" , password = "postgres" , database = "postgres" )

Implementing a Consumer

In short, the code should basically do: Import the Messages and PGMQueue classes. Consume the messages from the queue in a loop.

from tembo_pgmq_python import Message, PGMQueue ... queue = PGMQueue( ** connection_info) ... while True : ... message: Message = queue.pop(queue_name) ...

Harnessing Producer and Consumer

For simplicity, I used a simple shell script to initiate my experiment:

#/bin/bash # Spawn one producer python3 producer.py > /tmp/producer.out & sleep 2 # Spawn 5 consumers for i in $( seq 1 5 ) do python3 consumer.py > /tmp/consumer_ ${i} .out & done # Wait for everyone to finish wait

The script basically starts 1 producer and 5 consumers in the background. The output is saved in the /tmp directory.

And that was it…

From this point, you can explore the other available methods.

Some final words…

It was a pleasant surprise how easy it was to create this example: only a couple of shell commands and a couple of short Python scripts. The PGMQueue methods were very intuitive and straightforward. Personally, my next step is to understand how it works internally. But that’s a topic for the future :)

I invite everyone to explore this project at: https://github.com/tembo-io/pgmq. Give it a star and also check out the other available clients for Rust and Go.

Appendix

Here is the complete code if you want to give it a try (or see it in this repository):

""" This is the Producer's code """ import random import string from tembo_pgmq_python import Message, PGMQueue if __name__ == '__main__' : host = "localhost" port = 5432 username = "postgres" password = "postgres" database = "postgres" num_messages = 100000 test_queue = "bench_queue_sample" queue = PGMQueue( host = host, port = port, username = username, password = password, database = database) try : #queue.drop_queue(test_queue) queue.create_queue(test_queue) for x in range (num_messages): payload = '' .join(random.choices(string.ascii_uppercase + string.digits, k = 10 )) msg = { "payload" : payload} msg_id = queue.send(test_queue, msg) if (x + 1 ) % 1000 == 0 : print ( "Sent {} messages" .format(x + 1 )) except Exception as e: print ( f " { e } " )

""" This is the Consumer's code """ import random import time from tembo_pgmq_python import Message, PGMQueue if __name__ == '__main__' : host = "localhost" port = 5432 username = "postgres" password = "postgres" database = "postgres" no_message_timeout = 0 test_queue = "bench_queue_sample" queue = PGMQueue( host = host, port = port, username = username, password = password, database = database) while no_message_timeout < 5 : try : message: Message = queue.pop(test_queue) # type: ignore print ( "Consumed message: {} " .format(message.message[ "payload" ])) no_message_timeout = 0 except IndexError : no_message_timeout += 1 print ( "No more messages for {no_message_timeout} consecutive reads" ) time.sleep( 0.500 )

