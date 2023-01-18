To preload, or not to preload, that is the question:

Whether ’tis nobler in the ram to suffer

The slings and arrows of pointer functions,

Or to take arms against a sea of backends,

And by alter role limit them: to session, to user — William Shakespeare, DBA (probably)

Recently I’ve been trying to figure out when a Postgres extension shared libraries should be preloaded. By “shared libraries” I mean libraries provided or used by Postgres extensions, whether LOAD able libraries or CREATE EXTENSION libraries written in C or pgrx. By “preloaded” I mean under what conditions should they be added to one of the Shared Library Preloading variables, especially shared_preload_libraries .

The answer, it turns out, comes very much down to the extension type. Read on for details.

Normal Extensions

If your extension includes and requires no shared libraries, congratulations! You don’t have to worry about this question at all.

If your extension’s shared library provides functionality only via functions called from SQL, you also don’t need to worry about preloading. Custom types, operators, and functions generally follow this pattern. The DDL that creates objects, such as CREATE FUNCTION , uses the AS 'obj_file', 'link_symbol' syntax to tell PostgreSQL what library to load when SQL commands need them.

For certain extensions used by nearly every connection, there are may be performance benefits to preloading them in shared_preload_libraries , but it’s not required. See below for details.

Initializing Extensions

If your shared library needs to perform tasks before PostgreSQL would load it --- or if it would never be loaded implicitly by SQL statements --- then it must be explicitly loaded before it’s used. This is typically the case for libraries that modify the server’s behavior through hooks rather than providing a set of functions.

To accommodate these requirements, PostgreSQL provides three preloading levels that correspond to the configuration variables for which they’re named:

session_preload_libraries : session preloading

: session preloading local_preload_libraries : local preloading

: local preloading shared_preload_libraries : shared preloading

Let’s take a look at the use cases for each.

Session Preloading

If your extension is intended for debugging or performance-measurement, it likely doesn’t need to be preloaded for every connection. In this scenario, a DBA might allow specific users to load it by either:

Adding it to the user’s session_preload_libraries variable via ALTER ROLE , so it loads for every connection for that user: ALTER ROLE role_name SET session_preload_libraries TO '$libdir/mylib' ;

Granting the user role the ability to set session_preload_libraries , which would allow them to use it (and any other shared library) in PGOPTIONS : GRANT SET ON PARAMETER session_preload_libraries TO role_name;

As an extension author, you don’t need to configure anything special for this use case, as long as your library is installed in the usual location via the regrettably-named MODULES Makefile variable (or your build pipeline’s equivalent). Still, it will be useful to document these options so that DBAs quickly see how to set things up for the users who need them.

Local Preloading

As a special case, a DBA might want to make your debugging or performance-measurement extension available to any user who needs it, even unprivileged users. All it require is moving the the library from $libdir to $libdir/plugins .

Thereafter, any Postgres user can load it via the LOAD command or include it in their local_preload_libraries configuration via either PGOPTIONS or, for every connection, via ALTER ROLE CURRENT_ROLE SET :

ALTER ROLE CURRENT_ROLE SET local_preload_libraries TO '$libdir/plugins/mylib' ;

As an extension author, you don’t need configure anything special for this use case, either; there is no Makefile variable to install shared libraries in $libdir/plugins . As long as no function or operation in your extension requires superuser access and doesn’t provide SQL objects that map to $libdir/mylib , things should work as before.

Assuming those caveats, it would be handy to document this option in addition to the session preloading options. But in your docs, emphasize that it should be used if and only if DBAs want to allow any and all of their users to load your extension library without barriers or intervention.

Shared Preloading

The last preloading variable is shared_preload_libraries , which is required for libraries to run in every session or to perform operations only available at service start up, such as shared memory and lightweight locks or starting background workers.

As an extension author, if your extension requires shared_preload_libraries preloading, the documentation should say so explicitly, and explain why. For examples of wording, see pg_stat_statements, sepgsql, and auth_delay.

Beyond these limited cases, any other shared libraries can be added to shared_preload_libraries for efficiency purposes. Since Postgres loads preload libraries into every server process --- even if that process never uses the library --- preloading is recommended only for libraries used in most sessions. In such cases there can be a significant performance benefit in reduced connection time and --- since preloaded extensions are shared across processes and benefit from COW --- memory allocation.

As an extension author, it would be a kindness to document this optimization, and to describe the circumstances under which they might want to preload your library in every service --- along with the caveat that doing so requires a server restart. For example wording, see PL/Perl, auto_explain and passwordcheck.

Hook Load Order

If your extension uses hooks to modify the behavior of PostgreSQL, it’s important to use them properly to prevent dependency and load order issues. Hooks that don’t modify server state and always call the next hook should be safe to load in any order.

But some hooks do modify the state, because that’s their purpose. In general, if they always call the next hook things should work. But there are two situations to be mindful of: hooks that depend on the state changes of other hooks, and hooks that break on unexpected changes from other hooks.

In either case, if you discover a conflict with another shared library that can be resolved by loading your extension before or after the other, document the required order and the impact on the format of the preload variables.

Connection Pooling

One more wrinkle. Users connecting via a connection pooler like PgBouncer must not manually LOAD shared libraries or load them via PGOPTIONS . Connection poolers often assign a connection per command, so a library loaded in one command likely will not be available to the next command, because it could be a different connection!

This issue can be addressed by a number of means:

For occasional use of a shared library, allow users to connect directly to PostgreSQL rather than to the connection pooler, so they have a consistent session.

Use ALTER USER SET to configure local_preload_libraries or session_preload_libraries for the roles that need libraries loaded, rather than LOAD or PGOPTIONS . This will generally work because connection poolers don’t share connections between users.

to configure or for the roles that need libraries loaded, rather than or . This will generally work because connection poolers don’t share connections between users. If usage is regular and useful for many or most connections, preload the libraries in shared_preload_libraries and also enjoy the performance benefits --- at the expense of a server restart.

Acknowledgements

I’m grateful to David Christensen, Greg Sabino Mullane, Andreas Scherbaum, David G. Johnston, and Shaun Thomas for reviewing drafts of this post and greatly improving it with their suggestions and corrections. Remaining errors are on me.