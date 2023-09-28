Version History and Lifecycle Policies for Postgres Tables

A nice feature of AWS S3 is version history and lifecycle policies. When objects are updated or deleted, the old object version remains in the bucket, but it’s hidden. Old versions are deleted eventually by the lifecycle policy.

I would like something like that for my Postgres table data. We can use the temporal_tables extension for version history, and combine it with pg_partman to partition by time, automatically expiring old versions.

Data model

Let’s say we have a table employees, and it looks like this:

name | salary ------------------+---------- Bernard Marx | 10000.00 Lenina Crowne | 7000.00 Helmholtz Watson | 18500.00

We will add one more column to this table, sys_period , which is a time range. This time range represents “since when” is this row the current version. This range is unbounded on the right side, because all the rows in the employees table are the present version.

name | salary | sys_period ------------------+----------+------------------------------------ Helmholtz Watson | 18500.00 | ["2023-09-28 13:30:19.24318+00",) Bernard Marx | 11600.00 | ["2023-09-28 13:33:58.735932+00",) Lenina Crowne | 11601.00 | ["2023-09-28 13:33:58.738827+00",)

We will make a new table employees_history to store previous versions. This will have the same columns as the employees table, but all the rows in sys_period are bounded on the the right and the left sides. These ranges represent when this row was the current version. We will configure temporal_tables to automatically create these rows when anything changes in the employees table.

name | salary | sys_period ---------------+----------+------------------------------------------------------------------- Bernard Marx | 10000.00 | ["2023-09-28 13:30:19.18544+00","2023-09-28 13:33:58.683279+00") Bernard Marx | 11200.00 | ["2023-09-28 13:33:58.683279+00","2023-09-28 13:33:58.731332+00") Bernard Marx | 11400.00 | ["2023-09-28 13:33:58.731332+00","2023-09-28 13:33:58.735932+00") Lenina Crowne | 7000.00 | ["2023-09-28 13:30:19.239152+00","2023-09-28 13:33:58.738827+00")

To automatically delete old versions, we’ll add one more column to the employees_table, created_at . We will use this information to expire old versions after they are older than our retention configuration, with the help of pg_partman.

Getting set up

This guide covers how to quickly try out Postgres extensions locally. I’ve followed that guide to set up my environment with temporal_tables and pg_partman.

I have a Dockefile, two SQL scripts, and a file with Postgres configurations.

. ├── Dockerfile ├── 0_startup.sql ├── 1_create_versioned_table.sql └── custom.conf

Dockerfile: We use Trunk to install pg_partman and temporal_tables. Then, we copy the three other files into the image.

FROM quay.io/tembo/tembo-local:latest RUN trunk install pg_partman RUN trunk install temporal_tables COPY 0_startup.sql $PGDATA/startup-scripts COPY 1_create_versioned_table.sql $PGDATA/startup-scripts COPY custom.conf $PGDATA/extra-configs

0_startup.sql: Enables temporal_tables and pg_partman when Postgres starts.

CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS temporal_tables; CREATE EXTENSION IF NOT EXISTS pg_partman;

1_create_versioned_table.sql: Creates a sample table, then enables version history on it.

-- Sample: an existing table we want to enable versioning on CREATE TABLE employees ( name text NOT NULL PRIMARY KEY , department text , salary numeric ( 20 , 2 ) ); /* Adding version history to the table, first we need to add a time range to the existing table. This represents "since when" has this row been current. */ ALTER TABLE employees ADD COLUMN sys_period tstzrange NOT NULL ; /* Creating a time-partitioned version table each row has the range the data was valid for, and also the time this version was created. */ CREATE TABLE employees_history ( LIKE employees INCLUDING DEFAULTS EXCLUDING INDEXES EXCLUDING CONSTRAINTS, created_at timestamptz NOT NULL DEFAULT now ()) PARTITION BY RANGE (created_at); -- Allow efficient querying of partition key and name CREATE INDEX ON employees_history (created_at); /* Enable automatic partitioning with pg_partman, partitioning every 1 minute. It's more realistic to partition daily or greater. */ SELECT create_parent( 'public.employees_history' , 'created_at' , 'native' , '1 minute' ); -- This connects employees table to employees_history CREATE TRIGGER versioning_trigger BEFORE INSERT OR UPDATE OR DELETE ON employees FOR EACH ROW EXECUTE PROCEDURE versioning( 'sys_period' , 'employees_history' , true); /* Configure retention policy for employee history to keep old versions for 10 minutes. It's more realistic to configure retention for 1 year. */ UPDATE part_config SET retention = '10 minutes' , retention_keep_table = false, retention_keep_index = false, infinite_time_partitions = true WHERE parent_table = 'public.employees_history' ;

custom.conf: our additions to the Postgres configuration.

# Enable pg_partman background worker shared_preload_libraries = 'pg_partman_bgw' # How many seconds between pg_partman background worker runs # It's more realistic to run every 3600 seconds, or longer pg_partman_bgw.interval = 10 # Which database pg_partman should target pg_partman_bgw.dbname = 'postgres' # It's best practice to use limited permissions for the background worker # pg_partman_bgw.role = 'limitedrole' # This was helpful when I was working on getting the settings working # log_min_messages = 'DEBUG1'

With those four files in place, we can run Postgres like this:

docker build -t example-local-image . docker run -it -d --name local-tembo -p 5432 :5432 --rm example-local-image

In a separate shell, I connect into the Postgres container.

psql postgres://postgres:postgres@localhost:5432

Basic demo of saving old versions

After we are set up, we have version history and retention policy configured on the employees table, but both the employees table and the employees_history table are empty.

SELECT * FROM employees;

name | department | salary | sys_period ------+------------+--------+------------ (0 rows)

SELECT * FROM employees_history;

name | department | salary | sys_period | created_at ------+------------+--------+------------+------------ (0 rows)

Adding data:

INSERT INTO employees ( name , department, salary) VALUES ( 'Bernard Marx' , 'Hatchery and Conditioning Centre' , 10000 ); INSERT INTO employees ( name , department, salary) VALUES ( 'Lenina Crowne' , 'Hatchery and Conditioning Centre' , 7000 ); INSERT INTO employees ( name , department, salary) VALUES ( 'Helmholtz Watson' , 'College of Emotional Engineering' , 18500 );

Now, the employees has some data, and employees_history is still empty.

SELECT name , salary, sys_period FROM employees;

name | salary | sys_period ------------------+-----------+------------------------------------ Bernard Marx | 10000.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:14.840624+00",) Lenina Crowne | 7000.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:14.911528+00",) Helmholtz Watson | 18500.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:14.913555+00",) (3 rows)

SELECT * FROM employees_history;

name | department | salary | sys_period | created_at ------+------------+--------+------------+------------ (0 rows)

Modifying data:

UPDATE employees SET salary = 11200 WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' ; UPDATE employees SET salary = 11400 WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' ; UPDATE employees SET salary = 11600 WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' ; UPDATE employees SET salary = 11601 WHERE name = 'Lenina Crowne' ;

Now, the employees_history table has past versions.

SELECT name , salary, sys_period FROM employees;

name | salary | sys_period ------------------+----------+------------------------------------ Helmholtz Watson | 18500.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:14.913555+00",) Bernard Marx | 11600.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:50.731597+00",) Lenina Crowne | 11601.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:50.734214+00",) (3 rows)

SELECT name , salary, sys_period FROM employees_history;

name | salary | sys_period ---------------+----------+------------------------------------------------------------------- Bernard Marx | 10000.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:14.840624+00","2023-09-28 20:23:50.684293+00") Bernard Marx | 11200.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:50.684293+00","2023-09-28 20:23:50.727283+00") Bernard Marx | 11400.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:50.727283+00","2023-09-28 20:23:50.731597+00") Lenina Crowne | 7000.00 | ["2023-09-28 20:23:14.911528+00","2023-09-28 20:23:50.734214+00") (4 rows)

Looking up past versions

Let’s say we want to look up Bernard’s salary at a previous date. We can check the employees_history table to find the row where the time range matches our provided timestamp. However, this wouldn’t find the correct salary if we provide a timestamp that is after the most recent update to Bernard’s salary, since that row is in the employees table.

We can first create a view for this purpose. We only need to do this once, then we can query this view like a table going forward.

CREATE VIEW employee_history_view AS SELECT name , department, salary, sys_period FROM employees UNION ALL SELECT name , department, salary, sys_period FROM employees_history;

Then, we can use this query to find Bernard’s salary at any given date.

SELECT salary FROM employee_history_view WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' AND sys_period @ > TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE '2023-09-28 20:23:30+00' LIMIT 1 ;

@> Is a containment operator and you might recognize it if you have used JSONB.

Comparing to the employees_history table shown above, it is returning the correct value.

salary ---------- 10000.00 (1 row)

It also works to look up the current salary:

SELECT salary FROM employee_history_view WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' AND sys_period @ > now ():: TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE LIMIT 1 ;

salary ---------- 11600.00 (1 row)

SELECT salary FROM employees WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' ;

salary ---------- 11600.00 (1 row)

If I try to query a salary from the future, it will return the current salary. If I try to query a salary from before Bernard is known in the employees_history table, then I get an empty result.

Partitioning

What is partitioning? Postgres documentation has detailed information on partitioning but just to summarize, partitioning is about splitting what is logically one large table into smaller tables. Typically, this is done for query performance. In our case, we are partitioning to expire old versions.

Partitioning tables is something I’m familiar with from Tembo’s work in PGMQ, which is a queueing extension for Postgres.

Performance

Writes

We should expect write performance to be slower, since we are writing to two tables for every update.

I created a new table that does not have versioning enabled to compare write performance.

-- Create a table like employees CREATE TABLE employees_write_test AS TABLE employees WITH NO DATA ; -- ...and insert one row INSERT INTO employees_write_test ( name , department, salary, sys_period) VALUES ( 'Bernard Marx' , 'Hatchery and Conditioning Centre' , 11600 . 00 , tstzrange( now (), null ));

Then, I used EXPLAIN ANALYZE to compare the write performance. I ran the query a few times for each.

Without versioning:

EXPLAIN ANALYZE UPDATE employees_write_test SET salary = 11608 WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' ;

Three samples:

Planning Time: 1.654 ms Execution Time: 1.540 ms Planning Time: 0.760 ms Execution Time: 0.707 ms Planning Time: 1.707 ms Execution Time: 2.079 ms

With versioning:

EXPLAIN ANALYZE UPDATE employees SET salary = 11610 WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' ;

Three samples:

Planning Time: 2.423 ms Trigger versioning_trigger: time=2.430 calls=1 Execution Time: 4.783 ms Planning Time: 2.311 ms Trigger versioning_trigger: time=1.091 calls=1 Execution Time: 2.979 ms Planning Time: 2.825 ms Trigger versioning_trigger: time=1.711 calls=1 Execution Time: 5.686 ms

It’s more than twice as slow on a single update. That’s because we have to write to two rows instead of one, there is more data to write (the time ranges), and because there is some additional processing, for instance determining which range to put on each row. In the next section, I also compare how much time it takes to write 100,000 rows in each of these tables.

Reads

We created a view which is a union between employees and employees_history, then we query the view to find an employee’s salary at a given time.

To generate some data, let’s make a procedure to update a salary 100,000 times in a row. The below example uses PL/pgSQL. By default, PL/pgSQL functions run as a single transaction, so it would only result in a single update to the employees_history table. For this reason, I am using a procedure with COMMIT so that each increment will be a separate transaction, this way we also get 100,000 updates to the employees_history table. I had to explain that nuance to chatGPT in order for this procedure to be produced properly.

-- Table name and employee name as inputs CREATE OR REPLACE PROCEDURE increment_salary(p_name text , p_table_name text ) LANGUAGE plpgsql AS $$ DECLARE v_salary numeric ( 20 , 2 ); i integer ; v_sql text ; BEGIN -- Dynamically construct the SQL to get the current salary v_sql : = format ( 'SELECT salary FROM %I WHERE name = $1' , p_table_name); EXECUTE v_sql INTO v_salary USING p_name; -- Loop 100 thousand times FOR i IN 1 .. 100000 LOOP -- Increment the salary v_salary : = v_salary + 1 ; -- Dynamically construct the SQL to update the salary v_sql : = format ( 'UPDATE %I SET salary = $2 WHERE name = $1' , p_table_name); EXECUTE v_sql USING p_name, v_salary; COMMIT ; -- Commit the transaction, triggering the versioning procedure END LOOP ; END $$;

Run the procedure:

CALL increment_salary( 'Bernard Marx' , 'employees' );

This took 55 seconds to run on my laptop. I also tried it on the table without versioning enabled, at in this case it took 38 seconds. I ran it a couple more times on the table with versioning enabled, so that the versions would be distributed across multiple partitions. Now we have an employees_history table that’s populated with many rows for Bernard.

SELECT count ( * ) FROM employees_history WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' ;

count -------- 300000 (1 row)

Let’s run the same type of query command we ran before, with EXPLAIN ANALYZE . I picked a timestamp that will not be found to ensure it’s as slow as possible.

EXPLAIN ANALYZE SELECT salary FROM employee_history_view WHERE name = 'Bernard Marx' AND sys_period @ > TIMESTAMP WITH TIME ZONE '2023-09-28 15:28:25+00' LIMIT 1 ;

Simplified query plan output:

Limit -> Append -> Bitmap Heap Scan on employees Recheck Cond: (name = 'Bernard Marx'::text) Filter: (sys_period @> '...') Rows Removed by Filter: 1 Heap Blocks: exact=1 -> Bitmap Index Scan on employees_pkey Index Cond: (name = 'Bernard Marx'::text) ... Empty partitions omitted ... -> Seq Scan on employees_history_p2023_09_29_0030 Filter: ((sys_period @> '...') AND (name = 'Bernard Marx'::text)) Rows Removed by Filter: 31 -> Seq Scan on employees_history_p2023_09_29_0031 Filter: ((sys_period @> '...') AND (name = 'Bernard Marx'::text)) Rows Removed by Filter: 99969 ... Empty partitions omitted ... -> Seq Scan on employees_history_p2023_09_29_0035 Filter: ((sys_period @> '...') AND (name = 'Bernard Marx'::text)) Rows Removed by Filter: 97393 -> Seq Scan on employees_history_p2023_09_29_0036 Filter: ((sys_period @> '...') AND (name = 'Bernard Marx'::text)) Rows Removed by Filter: 102607 ... Empty partitions omitted ... Planning Time: 12.427 ms Execution Time: 262.706 ms (47 rows)

This query took 263 milliseconds. We notice this query needs to scan all partitions, because we are partitioning by created_at , and querying sys_period . We can improve the speed with indexes.

If this was a real workload, I doubt that employees’ salaries are being updated so frequently, or at least that’s been the case in my personal experience. However, if it’s a big company, then there could be a lot of employees. In that case, it would be best to add an index on the name (or more realistically, employee ID) in the employees_history table. Then, withing each partition it will find only rows for the employee being queried using the index, then it would scan the remaining rows, probably typically zero, one, or two rows, to find the correct salary.

Expiring old versions

Earlier in this blog, we configured pg_partman to partition in 1 minute increments, to expire partitions that are older than 15 minutes, and to check every 30 seconds. Every 30 seconds, any partition that is older that 15 minutes is deleted by the pg_partman background worker.

With this query, I can check how many rows and the total data size in each partition.

-- This query was produced by ChatGPT 4 with the prompt: -- "How can I check the number of rows in each partition of employees_history?" SELECT child . relname AS partition_name, pg_total_relation_size( child . oid ) AS total_size, pg_relation_size( child . oid ) AS data_size, pg_stat_user_tables . n_live_tup AS row_count FROM pg_inherits JOIN pg_class parent ON pg_inherits . inhparent = parent . oid JOIN pg_class child ON pg_inherits . inhrelid = child . oid LEFT JOIN pg_stat_user_tables ON child . oid = pg_stat_user_tables . relid WHERE parent . relname = 'employees_history' ORDER BY partition_name;

In order to check that old versions are being dropped, I ran the procedure to create a lot of salary increments several times in a row.

Then, running the above query, I find an output like this:

partition_name | total_size | data_size | row_count ------------------------------------+------------+-----------+----------- employees_history_default | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2204 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2205 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2206 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2207 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2208 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2209 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2210 | 32768 | 8192 | 4 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2211 | 9584640 | 7995392 | 68267 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2212 | 4489216 | 3719168 | 31733 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2213 | 13180928 | 11018240 | 94144 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2214 | 868352 | 688128 | 5856 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2215 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2216 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2217 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2218 | 16384 | 0 | 0 (16 rows)

In this output, we can see that we have 1 partition for every minute, and a total of 15 partitions. I have old versions expiring after 10 minutes. I thought it’s interesting to note that pg_partman is preemptively creating partitions for the future, in this case 5 minutes into the future.

If you refer to the original set up steps, I have configured infinite_time_partitions = true , and this means we will generate partitions even when we are not generating any data for them. I think this is the proper configuration since we also have a retention policy that will drop the old partitions. The concern of making infinite partitions as time passes, even if no data is being generated, is not applicable because old tables are being dropped.

To confirm data was being deleted, I sampled the above query over time, and we can see the large body of inserts moving up into the oldest available partitions, then falling outside of the retention policy and being deleted.

partition_name | total_size | data_size | row_count ------------------------------------+------------+-----------+----------- employees_history_default | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2207 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2208 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2209 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2210 | 32768 | 8192 | 4 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2211 | 9584640 | 7995392 | 68267 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2212 | 4489216 | 3719168 | 31733 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2213 | 13189120 | 11018240 | 94144 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2214 | 876544 | 688128 | 5856 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2215 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2216 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2217 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2218 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2219 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2220 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2221 | 16384 | 0 | 0 (16 rows) partition_name | total_size | data_size | row_count ------------------------------------+------------+-----------+----------- employees_history_default | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2211 | 9584640 | 7995392 | 68267 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2212 | 4489216 | 3719168 | 31733 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2213 | 13189120 | 11018240 | 94144 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2214 | 876544 | 688128 | 5856 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2215 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2216 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2217 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2218 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2219 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2220 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2221 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2222 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2223 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2224 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2225 | 16384 | 0 | 0 (16 rows) partition_name | total_size | data_size | row_count ------------------------------------+------------+-----------+----------- employees_history_default | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2212 | 4489216 | 3719168 | 31733 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2213 | 13189120 | 11018240 | 94144 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2214 | 876544 | 688128 | 5856 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2215 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2216 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2217 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2218 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2219 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2220 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2221 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2222 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2223 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2224 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2225 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2226 | 16384 | 0 | 0 (16 rows) postgres=# select count(*) from employees_history; count -------- 131733 (1 row) partition_name | total_size | data_size | row_count ------------------------------------+------------+-----------+----------- employees_history_default | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2214 | 876544 | 688128 | 5856 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2215 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2216 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2217 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2218 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2219 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2220 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2221 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2222 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2223 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2224 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2225 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2226 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2227 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2228 | 16384 | 0 | 0 (16 rows) postgres=# select count(*) from employees_history; count ------- 5856 (1 row) partition_name | total_size | data_size | row_count ------------------------------------+------------+-----------+----------- employees_history_default | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2215 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2216 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2217 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2218 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2219 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2220 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2221 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2222 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2223 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2224 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2225 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2226 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2227 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2228 | 16384 | 0 | 0 employees_history_p2023_09_28_2229 | 16384 | 0 | 0 (16 rows) postgres=# select count(*) from employees_history; count ------- 0 (1 row)

Thanks!

If you got this far, thank you for reading this! I hope that you are inspired to try out extensions on your own and see what they can do. The next time you have some problem to solve with your data, consider that maybe it could just be handled by a Postgres extension.

If you want to try extensions without any local setup, you should try Tembo Cloud at cloud.tembo.io.

Just use Postgres!