Getting started

This guide provides instructions on how to install and configure the Tembo CLI on various operating systems. Follow these steps to set up your environment and begin using Tembo CLI.

Installation

Choose your operating system below and follow the steps to install Tembo CLI.

MacOS Using Homebrew Open your terminal and run the following commands: brew tap tembo-io/tembo brew install tembo-cli

Windows Visit the Tembo CLI Releases page on GitHub. Download the tembo-cli-[version]-x86_64-windows.tar.gz file. Use a tool like 7-Zip to extract the tar.gz file. Once extracted, you’ll find the Tembo CLI executable. To use it, you might want to add its folder to your system’s PATH environment variable for easy terminal access. # Example of adding Tembo CLI to PATH in PowerShell $Env:Path += ";C:\path\to\tembo-cli-folder"

Linux Visit the Tembo CLI Releases page on GitHub and download the appropriate file for your architecture, such as tembo-cli-0.17.0-aarch64-linux.tar.gz for ARM64 or tembo-cli-0.17.0-x86_64-linux.tar.gz for x86_64 . Open a terminal and navigate to the download location. Use tar to extract the tar.gz file. Replace <filename> with the name of the file you downloaded: tar -xzf < filenam e > Move the extracted tembo binary to a location in your PATH, such as /usr/local/bin/: sudo mv tembo /usr/local/bin/ Make sure tembo is executable: sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/tembo

Setup Your Environment

After installation, set up your environment by running:

tembo init

The tembo init command initializes your environment with the necessary files in the directory where you wish to create the tembo.toml file.

The initialization process includes:

A sample tembo.toml configuration file.

configuration file. A ~/.tembo/context file

file A ~/.tembo/credentials file.

Configure Tembo CLI

The Tembo CLI utilizes two primary configuration files inside ~/.tembo to manage and streamline interactions with Tembo Cloud environments.

To configure, perform the following steps:

You can generate a tembo_access_token at Tembo Cloud JWT Generator.

at Tembo Cloud JWT Generator. Find your org_id in your Tembo Cloud URL, for example: https://cloud.tembo.io/orgs/org_2bVDi36rsJNberstrP37enwxzMk/clusters .

Credentials File:

This file contains your Tembo Cloud access tokens and API endpoints. It’s crucial for authenticating requests and interacting with Tembo Cloud services.

Example:

version = "1.0" [[ profile ]] name = 'prod' tembo_access_token = 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN' tembo_host = 'https://api.tembo.io' tembo_data_host = 'https://api.data-1.use1.tembo.io' [[ profile ]] name = 'dev' tembo_access_token = 'YOUR_ACCESS_TOKEN' tembo_host = 'https://api.tembo.io' tembo_data_host = 'https://api.data-1.use1.tembo.io'

version : Specifies the configuration file version.

: Specifies the configuration file version. profile : Defines a user profile with a unique name (prod in this example).

: Defines a user profile with a unique name (prod in this example). tembo_access_token : JWT token for authenticating with Tembo Cloud.

: JWT token for authenticating with Tembo Cloud. tembo_host : The main API endpoint for Tembo Cloud.

: The main API endpoint for Tembo Cloud. tembo_data_host : Endpoint for Tembo Cloud data-related operations.

Context File:

The context file allows you to switch between different environments seamlessly, each with its deployment targets and configurations.

Example:

version = "1.0" [[ environment ]] name = "local" target = "docker" set = true [[ environment ]] name = "prod" target = "tembo-cloud" org_id = "YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID" profile = "prod" [[ environment ]] name = "dev" target = "tembo-cloud" org_id = "YOUR_ORGANIZATION_ID" profile = "dev"

version : Specifies the configuration file version.

: Specifies the configuration file version. environment : Defines an environment setting. name : A friendly name for the environment (e.g., local, prod). target : Deployment target (e.g., docker for local development, tembo-cloud for production). org_id : Organization ID for Tembo Cloud environments. profile : Specifies which profile to use from the credentials file. set : Indicates if this environment is currently active.

: Defines an environment setting.

Tembo CLI Help

To view the help information for Tembo CLI, you can run the following command in your terminal:

tembo --help

Commands: context Manage Tembo contexts init Initializes a local environment. Creates a sample context and configuration files apply Deploys a tembo.toml file validate Validates the tembo.toml file, context file, etc delete Deletes database instance locally or on Tembo Cloud logs View logs for your instance help Print this message or the help of the given subcommand(s) Options: -v, --verbose Show more information in command output -h, --help Print help -V, --version Print version